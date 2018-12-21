Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Korean-American singer-songwriter Justin Park chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Places Like Home," his documentary and the impact of technology on the music business. Park continued, "I wished to shine some light on my experiences as an artist, all the while showing just how human I am as well through some of those events. And by that, I mean to say that I show frustration, restlessness, lust, love, empowerment, and gratitude as some of the underlying tones in my songs. But what brings all those feelings together is the fact that they were all feelings enraptured by my journey, which is still far from over." He shared that his music is inspired by life. "A song can come to fruition in an exclusive apartment party on the 35th floor in downtown, or at a grungy college fraternity house in Philadelphia on a cold December night, with all the participants singing to the sounds of Kanye West. I'm always thankful to take part in such lively and colorful events, it's almost natural that I document the moments of my life through song," he said. The singer-songwriter revealed that he filmed a documentary about his musical journey. "It focuses on my development as an artist as it follows in my daily routine, whether that be vocal training, dance, a writing session, music video shoot, or physical conditioning, which all lead to the hype of the release of my first debut album, as well as my first all American Tour with fellow musician Amber Liu." He added, "Another thing you can expect in this documentary is a very real look at my past in comparison to who I am; so in many ways this documentary serves as a therapeutic process for myself, and a huge way for fans to better understand where I come from, and why I make music." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Park said, "Technology has definitely changed the lifespan of a hit record, which two decades prior would've been one to maybe two months and more. Now with technology being a driving force in enabling almost anyone and everyone to make music. The market has become very saturated and a lot the records we hear may not necessarily be hit records, but they circle the radio process for maybe one to two weeks and quickly phase out." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Technology and social media have been the best ways for me to connect with my fans, and also the quickest platform for me to find new ones. Existing fans can find out about all my new projects, as well as projects in the works, all on my Instagram page. Instagram serves as a sort of portfolio both professionally and unprofessionaly, which is something I much appreciate." Park listed Beyonce as his dream female duet choice. "I'm just such a big fan of her work during her Destiny's Child era. Nothing makes me happier than some of the songs on their albums. I would also love to work with Rihanna, only because I think she’s one of the most talented artists both vocally, and just overall as an excellent entertainer. I feel as if there are so many things I can learn from just being in a room with her," he explained. 