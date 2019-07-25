Email
article imageJustin Moore talks 'Late Nights and Longnecks' and digital age Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Country star Justin Moore chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Late Nights and Longnecks," which will be released on July 26. Moore also spoke about the digital age of country music.
On his new album, Late Nights and Longnecks, Moore said, "I am excited about it. I think it's the best one we recorded yet."
Regarding the song selection process for this CD, he shared that he wrote a song of the songs on the beach. "We would drive down to the beach, rent a house and write songs," he said. "The writing is really good, but I enjoyed it more so than any other album that I ever recorded. I am so excited. It's the most traditional album we've ever recorded."
He shared that the new song "On The Rock" is his wife, Kate's, personal favorite tune from the new album. Other special songs for him include "Jesus and Jack Daniels" and his latest single "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home."
Moore described his latest single as moving as his smash single "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" from 2011. "It shows firsthand how powerful music is," he said. "To hear how this song helped people during a difficult time in their lives is even more special."
Speaking of "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," it sits at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, for the week of July 27. Moore co-wrote the song with Jeremy Stover, Paul Digiovanni, and Chase McGill.
On August 2, Moore will be performing on Fox & Friends for their "All-American Summer Concert Series." "Fox & Friends is always fun. It's a great platform and it is really good for me," he admitted. "I am excited to promote the album in New York. Kate is coming out with me, and my oldest daughter is nine, and this will be the first time that she will be visiting New York City with us. It will be a lot of fun."
He subsequently complimented Kate as the "real rockstar" of his family.
Digital age of country music
On being a country artist in this digital age, he acknowledged that the industry is very different since he started out. "When we started this, it is totally different than it is now. We play some shows all the time, and there are young people in the audience and they sing along to 'Small Town USA' and I know they weren't born when I wrote that song. As far as people consume music, it is totally different these days," he said.
Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), he said, "I do view myself as a songwriter first. I wouldn't have had the career I've had as an artist without being a songwriter. Being a songwriter has allowed me to define myself as an artist. To be compensated fairly is something that everybody deserves."
Moore defined the word success simply as "going to heaven." "If I do that, which is my main goal in life, I'll be happy," he said. "In my career, success is being able to do this as long as I can do this for and people show up at concerts."
Late Nights and Longnecks is available on iTunes. 'It's the best album I've ever recorded. It's the most fun I've ever had making an album, and for me to say that five albums in, is a mouthful. I can't wait for people to hear it," Moore told his fans.
