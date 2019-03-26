By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Global music pop superstar Justin Bieber announced that he will be taking a hiatus from the music business to focus on his mental health. The pop star expressed that he toured his entire teenage life, as well as in his early '20s, and he acknowledged the fact that his fans probably noticed how unhappy he was during his "You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic fun concert and I was unable, emotionally, to give you that near the end of the tour," the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter added. Bieber shared that he is focusing on repairing some of his "deep-rooted" issues so that he does not fall apart, and in an effort to sustain his marriage and to be "the father" that he aspires to be. He underscored that music is very important to him, however, nothing comes before his health and his family. His goal is to return with a "kick-ass" album in the near future. "My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable," he said, prior to noting that he will come back with a vengeance. To learn more about international pop mega-star In a very emotional post on Instagram , Bieber updated his fans on his latest endeavors. He noted that he read a lot of messages stating that his fans wanted a new album.The pop star expressed that he toured his entire teenage life, as well as in his early '20s, and he acknowledged the fact that his fans probably noticed how unhappy he was during his last tour . "I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that," he said."You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic fun concert and I was unable, emotionally, to give you that near the end of the tour," the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter added.Bieber shared that he is focusing on repairing some of his "deep-rooted" issues so that he does not fall apart, and in an effort to sustain his marriage and to be "the father" that he aspires to be.He underscored that music is very important to him, however, nothing comes before his health and his family. His goal is to return with a "kick-ass" album in the near future. "My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable," he said, prior to noting that he will come back with a vengeance.To learn more about international pop mega-star Justin Bieber , check out his official website More about Justin Bieber, Pop, Music, Star, Health Justin Bieber Pop Music Star Health