Chosen Music/Atlantic recording artist Justice Carradine chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Necessary Evil." Regarding his new single "Necessary Evil," he said, "I was experiencing a lot of beginnings and endings at this time of my life. When I went into the studio, I just wanted to explore more." His music and songwriting are inspired by the patterns that he notices in his life. "That's what inspires my music the most. Music is the only way the world really makes sense to me," he said. On his plans for 2020, he said, "Working on putting out a full project this year." On being an artist in the digital age, Carradine said, "It's pretty sick actually, the way you can reach so many people through social media is mind-blowing." When asked about his use of technology in his daily routine as an artist, he said, "I try to be as present as possible so I don't use my phone that much. But I really like writing down song lyrics/ideas in my notes when I don't have a pen and paper." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to "always trust their vision." He listed Billie Eilish as his dream collaboration choice. "Billie would be dope, I think everything she does is fire, or probably Tame Impala cause…Tame Impala," he said. For his fans and listeners, he concluded about his new single, "All things must come to an end, but there is really no beginning without it." "Necessary Evil" is available on all digital service providers. To learn more about Justice Carradine, follow him on Instagram.