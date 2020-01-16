By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Julio Iglesias Jr. will be releasing his highly-anticipated new studio album, "Timeless" on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day. Looking back, his father (Julio Iglesias) was right, and he realized that these songs are indeed "timeless" and this style of music is his calling in life. Next month, on February 25, Iglesias Jr. will be turning 47 years old and he feels like an older man that is trapped in a young man's body. His Timeless EP will feature such classic songs as "To All The Girls I've Loved Before," "Hey," "When I Need You," "Abrázame," and "Por El Amor De Una Mujer." The EP is done in partnership with Reviver Records and it is being distributed via The Orchard. "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" garnered a favorable review from For more information on Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr., check out his In his interview with Digital Journal , Iglesias Jr. described his forthcoming Timeless EP as a "romantic record." He shared that he grew up going to his father's shows, who had told him that one day he would be singing all of his songs.Looking back, his father (Julio Iglesias) was right, and he realized that these songs are indeed "timeless" and this style of music is his calling in life. Next month, on February 25, Iglesias Jr. will be turning 47 years old and he feels like an older man that is trapped in a young man's body.His Timeless EP will feature such classic songs as "To All The Girls I've Loved Before," "Hey," "When I Need You," "Abrázame," and "Por El Amor De Una Mujer." The EP is done in partnership with Reviver Records and it is being distributed via The Orchard."To All the Girls I've Loved Before" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal , and it is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify For more information on Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr., check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about Julio Iglesias Jr, timeless, Ep, Latin, julio iglesias Julio Iglesias Jr timeless Ep Latin julio iglesias