Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJulio Iglesias Jr. to release 'Timeless' EP on Valentine's Day

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Julio Iglesias Jr. will be releasing his highly-anticipated new studio album, "Timeless" on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
In his interview with Digital Journal, Iglesias Jr. described his forthcoming Timeless EP as a "romantic record." He shared that he grew up going to his father's shows, who had told him that one day he would be singing all of his songs.
Looking back, his father (Julio Iglesias) was right, and he realized that these songs are indeed "timeless" and this style of music is his calling in life. Next month, on February 25, Iglesias Jr. will be turning 47 years old and he feels like an older man that is trapped in a young man's body.
His Timeless EP will feature such classic songs as "To All The Girls I've Loved Before," "Hey," "When I Need You," "Abrázame," and "Por El Amor De Una Mujer." The EP is done in partnership with Reviver Records and it is being distributed via The Orchard.
"To All the Girls I've Loved Before" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and it is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
For more information on Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr., check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
More about Julio Iglesias Jr, timeless, Ep, Latin, julio iglesias
 
Latest News
Top News
Prince Harry to resurface after royal bombshell
Record-breaking heatwave in 2014-2016 killed one million seabirds
Review: David Nail finds redemption on 'Oh, Mother' country EP Special
1MDB: Malaysia's extraordinary financial scandal
Philippines says danger high despite volcano 'lull'
Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'
Hong Kong teachers living in fear over protest support
Op-Ed: Agreement between Saudis and Yemen separatists breaks down
Child 'love marriages' in Nepal blight young lives
Scientists find powerhouses that fight tumours from within