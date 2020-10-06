Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Juliet Hawkins chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new EP, "Lead With Love," as well as her music and songwriting inspirations. "I couldn't figure out what to celebrate anymore and although it would’ve made sense to put out a summer pop jam first, I didn't want to throw on a red white and blue bikini and drink Miller lights under the fireworks like everything is ok, because it's not. 'Lead with Love' followed 'Trouble' because love is simply the only thing we can proceed with at this point," she said. "With love, you must be willing to put yourself out there, to be vulnerable- which is why 'Reach for Me' followed 'Lead with Love.' And lastly, 'Let You Leave'- a flirty way to say 'this is what I want, I like this, I don’t need this, I’ll be good either way'... I felt that line up told a story and came full circle in the end," she said. She listed "Let You Leave" as her personal favorite song on the EP. "I feel it’s a cheeky, light hearted approach at delivering an empowering message in a society that has conditioned us to abide by a pretty messed up double standard in sexuality. If a man sleeps around, he’s 'the man', the eternal bachelor lost boy bullshit, but if woman sleeps around or even has her own sexual experience without a love interest or without the emotions, then she is all of a sudden deemed a slut or easy," she said. "When we begin to unravel the scripts we’ve read, and dismantle the House of Cards that is our society, peeling back the lies we’ve been told about the roles we’re supposed to play, there’s a new found freedom; for us as women and for people as a whole, to feel, to explore, to question, to enjoy, to live," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "The joy I get from making music stretches far beyond streams and likes. What really fills my heart is watching someone connect with my lyrics or my melody, seeing firsthand that “aha” moment for the listener is the coolest, whether it’s in their smile or you get someone to break out in dance. I once watched a couple kiss to one of my songs and it was probably the sweetest validation I’ve ever received; to witness first hand that connection sewn with my song." "The upside to what tends to feel like a very disconnected, superficial world, is because of the digital realm, I can set the mood for hopefully a million more kisses, laughs, or cries, without ever meeting those people. Maybe that’s when you know you‘re doing it right, when you’re able to set that mood eternally through a melody or a handful of words without ever being in the same room," she said. On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "My own human experience on this strange planet is what inspires my music. The feeling of loss; the ache of what if; the warmth of a lover; the birth of understanding, the pain that rests between the eyes of the woman I’ll never know on the bus that passes my car—it’s the smaller interactions and brief human moments that inspire my music." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "My advice to younger artists is to keep it real, fuck what people think, and do it for yourself. The world we live in is so over filtered, nipped and tucked and sugar coated and often times way too watered down, what artists and musicians really need to be putting out is their truth, no matter how gritty or dark and mucky it gets, that authenticity in art is a dying quality." "As a listener, I don’t want to hear perfection in a sound or rhyme scheme or a predictable scenario-I want to feel, because in feeling, I’m heard, and if I’m heard, then I know I’m going to be ok; I know I’m not alone, and that’s how we keep the purpose of music alive," she said. Hawkins concluded about this EP, "It was extra special for me because my band played on it live. My drummer Tank has such a way with texture, dimension, and dynamics, that it really took my own delivery and maybe even my own tone to a different level. Jackson, my guitar player has that same effect for me when it comes to expanding and transcending what my song was to begin with.To be able to put out music that means so much to me and have these bandmates who have become family, lay their own beautiful paint strokes on it, was a true gift for the listener and myself." 