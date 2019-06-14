Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Electronic music star Julian Jordan chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "To The Wire" and he opened up about being an electronic artist in the digital age of music. Regarding his plans for the rest of the year, he said, "My days are mostly about touring around the world and studio sessions. I don't really have the time to do other stuff. I do like to stay in shape, so sports are also a huge part of my weekly routine. But to answer this question the best way: there is so much next level music coming out this year and the shows I will be playing are next level as well." Jordan shared that his music is inspired by the world around him. "When I'm traveling or hanging out with friends, I can honestly get inspired by everything. My phone is full of voice recordings for new ideas and melodies," he said. For aspiring electronic producers and DJs, he said, "Just be yourself, it sounds cliché but it’s so true. Don't let other people tell you what to do and always be proud of what you make and accomplish. If you support your own stuff, other people will do that as well. And also, really important: send positivity energy to everyone, cut out all of the negative people in your life because they will only take you down when they get the chance." On being an artist in this digital age, Jordan said, "Personally, I think this age is awesome also because I am young and I use streaming too. To discover so much music and acts within one hour is out of this world and so easy. I see a lot of older people with just a handful of favorite artists, while in this age we could have books filled with favorite artists." Jordan shared his love for Greece. "I love Greece so much. I have been there a lot actually and have to say all the shows were amazing. The one thing I love about traveling is that you get to see and experience all the cultures in the world. The Greek culture is so amazing, the food is so good and the historical buildings are breathtaking," he said. When asked what the best advice he has ever been given was, he responded, "Everything is relative, you can have a shit day, but there will always be people with a worse day. With that mindset, you can easily go on and leave things behind in the past." Jordan defined the word success as follows: "Doing what you love and having people around you that support you. Success is when I finish a studio session and I’m blasting the track in the car on my way back home. Or when I play a show and the crowd goes absolutely crazy, that gives me so much energy and is definitely the best feeling ever." For his fans, he concluded about his latest track "To The Wire," "I hope that they like it as much as I do. Or when I play a show and the crowd goes absolutely crazy, that gives me so much energy and is definitely the best feeling ever."For his fans, he concluded about his latest track "To The Wire," "I hope that they like it as much as I do. I really play it all the time (I know that's kind of strange with your own song) but I really love it.""To The Wire" is available on iTunes and on Spotify