Judas Priest is considered one of heavy metal's all-time greats. They will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a world tour that kicks off in the United States this fall. Sabaton will serve as their special musical guests.
The band exclaimed in a press statement, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our '50 Heavy Metal Years' anniversary celebration stage show spectacular."
Judas Priest added that they will be "performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal, we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event."
The group formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England, and they have molded heavy metal music into what it is today. The original line-up of the band was comprised of Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, KK Downing, and Ian Hill.
In the fall of 2019, Judas Priest earned their second career nomination
for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
; moreover, their latest studio album Firepower
, which was produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom, received rave reviews, and rightfully so.
On September 11, 2020, they will be performing at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island, New York.
Judas Priest
, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website
.
