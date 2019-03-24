By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Judas Priest has announced their 2019 North American Tour, which will kick off this spring. It will be in support of their latest studio album, "Firepower." On May 14 and 15, Judas Priest will be playing two back-to-back shows at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. To learn more about these shows, visit The Paramount's Their career in the music business has spanned almost five decades, and the heavy metal rockers have released such landmark albums as British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, Redeemer of Souls, Defenders of the Faith, and Painkiller. Judas Priest is known for such metal anthems as "You’ve Got Another Thing Coming," "Breaking the Law," and "Living After Midnight," among other classics. Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Judas Priest was nominated for the For more information on the acclaimed heavy metal band Judas Priest and their tour dates, check out their This North American Tour will begin on May 3 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and it will conclude on June 29 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; moreover, it will be comprised of 32 show dates.On May 14 and 15, Judas Priest will be playing two back-to-back shows at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. To learn more about these shows, visit The Paramount's official homepage Uriah Heep will serve as their opening act in this tour.Their career in the music business has spanned almost five decades, and the heavy metal rockers have released such landmark albums as British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, Redeemer of Souls, Defenders of the Faith, and Painkiller.Judas Priest is known for such metal anthems as "You’ve Got Another Thing Coming," "Breaking the Law," and "Living After Midnight," among other classics.Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Judas Priest was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018.For more information on the acclaimed heavy metal band Judas Priest and their tour dates, check out their official website More about Judas Priest, north american, Tour, Spring, Heavy metal Judas Priest north american Tour Spring Heavy metal Paramount