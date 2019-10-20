This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot is comprised of 16 worthy acts. Judas Priest has been eligible for this recognition since 1999, and this marks their second career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Judas Priest band members that are eligible for nomination include Les Binks, K. K. Downing, Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Dave Holland, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis.
Judas Priest
has helped shape and mold the heavy metal landscape for the last five decades. According to the Rock Hall's homepage
, Judas Priest's strong sound emanated from a twin guitar attack, coupled with driving riffs, soaring vocals and pounding drums.
Lead singer Rob Halford
chatted with Digital Journal
about their North American tour, and their latest album, Firepower
.
Their latest studio offering, Firepower
, is available on Apple Music and on Spotify
.
To learn more about this year's 16 nominees, check out the Rock Hall's website
.