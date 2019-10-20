Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJudas Priest earns 2020 nod for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 15, it was announced that heavy metal group Judas Priest earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot is comprised of 16 worthy acts. Judas Priest has been eligible for this recognition since 1999, and this marks their second career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Judas Priest band members that are eligible for nomination include Les Binks, K. K. Downing, Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Dave Holland, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis.
Judas Priest has helped shape and mold the heavy metal landscape for the last five decades. According to the Rock Hall's homepage, Judas Priest's strong sound emanated from a twin guitar attack, coupled with driving riffs, soaring vocals and pounding drums.
Lead singer Rob Halford chatted with Digital Journal about their North American tour, and their latest album, Firepower.
Their latest studio offering, Firepower, is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about this year's 16 nominees, check out the Rock Hall's website.
More about Judas Priest, Rock and roll hall of fame, Nomination, nod, Heavy metal
 
Latest News
Top News
Pelosi leads 'bipartisan' US group for meetings in Jordan
Tens of thousands demonstrate again as Lebanon's government frays
High hopes as Dubai marks one-year countdown to Expo 2020
Let jihadists return home, French anti-terror magistrate urges
Review: What does it mean to be human? New London exhibit reveals all Special
Spanish PM under pressure over Catalan protests
How Catalan protest tactics are inspired by Hong Kong
Trans Mountain expansion could depend on Monday's election
CIRA Made a Terrible Mistake with a Domain Name Ad Commissioned
British PM sends unsigned letter seeking Brexit delay