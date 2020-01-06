Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Entertainment New York - Actor and singer Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") sat down and chatted with Digital Journal in a hotel in New York City about his upcoming shows at The Green Room 42. "These shows are part of an 'Evening with Juan Pablo Di Pace.' I want to take my listeners through an emotional journey of what it's like to be a Latino immigrant and have a dream and come to the United States, and laugh a little bit," he said. "I want the audience to walk away with hope, fun and some great music," he added. He hinted that he will be covering George Michael, whom he dubbed as one of his favorite artists, as well as ABBA songs and musical theatre. In his live show, he will open up about moments in his career that helped shape his life, including the fact that "dance became an important part of his life." For more information on his upcoming show at The Green Room 42, check out the venue's In 2020, his New Year's resolution is to take better care of his body. "I feel that the last two years were so intense," he said. "This year is about pursuing what is absolutely necessary and important." He described his Dancing with the Stars experience, where he was partnered with professional dancer Cheryl Burke, as incredible. "It was a whirlwind of emotions and pressure," he said. "You don't realize what you get into." Equally great was his experience on Fuller House, where he has played Fernando, Andrea Barber's estranged husband. "That has been an adventure for the past five years," he said. "We are very lucky and we have become very close. I love working with Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy, who has been amazing. The whole cast has been fantastic." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Worker harder than you think you are working." "Don't take things for granted. Nothing beats the work and the discipline to do something in the best way possible. Keep studying and researching. Educate yourself. Not only is it important to create, but to study since that gives you more tools. That's really important," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded simply as "Truth." In his personal life, Di Pace turned 40 years old this past July, and that same month he came out publicly. "Age is just a number," he said. "I am going to have fun in my 40's." When asked which track and field event he would compete in, if he had the opportunity, he said, "pole vault." "The pole vault looks so exciting and so difficult. I would love it," he said. Di Pace defined the word success as follows: "Doing what you love and continuing to do what you love." "I don't take anything for granted and I am happy that I moved to this country, and started from scratch and I get to have the life that I have," he said. "I don't take anything for granted and I am happy that I moved to this country, and started from scratch and I get to have the life that I have," he said.