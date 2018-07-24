Email
article imageJuan Pablo Di Pace talks new single 'Broken' and 'Fuller House' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Actor and musician Juan Pablo Di Pace chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Broken," and the digital transformation of the music business.
On his single "Broken," he said, "It was the very first song I wrote a couple of years ago. I wrote it with Josh Olsen, who is an amazing singer-songwriter. My career has mostly been in front of the camera. I wanted to put it out and I found the best arrangement for it. I thought that this was an epic song so I decided to do an epic video."
For the song's music video, he collaborated with director Adam Hagenbuch. "We did a mid-budget video," he admitted. "That song means a lot to me since it's a very bittersweet song. It's about being with somebody and not really wanting to be with them. It's an unrequited love song from the other point of view. For me, the voice is definitely a tool, and the song is so melodic. My first contact to music is always through melody and sound."
As an actor, his diverse film and TV roles include Mamma Mia!, Survival Island, A.D. The Bible Continues, Dallas and Fuller House.
Speaking about Fuller House, when asked about his role as Fernando, he said, "It's amazing. He is just really fun to play. It has been a lovely journey," he said. "Before this, I was really used to doing dramatic roles."
Digital transformation of the music industry
On the impact of technology on the music business, Di Pace said, "Everybody has technology at their fingertips, which is wonderful. Of course, musicians don't make much money anymore. That is a fact. It is an exciting time because now people can make records in their bedrooms, and they can put them out on the same day, and people can buy them the same day. That was never an option before. It's a good time because there is more exposure for independent artists. As an independent artist, it is possible to have a following and have people hear your music. It's a bittersweet thing. Times are changing really fast and you have to roll with the punches."
His single "Broken" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about actor and musician Juan Pablo Di Pace and his single "Broken," check out his official Facebook page.
