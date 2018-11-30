Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter JP Saxe chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Gramercy Theatre in New York and his music career. On his musical inspirations, Saxe said, "Songs are how I explain myself to myself. It's where my feelings are the clearest. I am honestly obsessed, in life and music, so the songs have to reflect that. If I am lying in my songs, I am lying to myself, every night in every city." Regarding his plans for the future, Saxe said, "There will be more touring and more songs. I'm working hard, and honestly, we will see what happens. The targets are mostly internal ones." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Saxe said, "There are fewer middlemen. I get to talk directly to the people that listen to my music. Technology has democratized everything, including the creativity, and the business. It's overwhelmingly positive and truly I have no time for romanticizing any version of it other than the one I get to live in." "Social media has been an exciting forum for me," he said. "It is complicated but I'm pretty sure it has always been complicated for everyone. I also don't have to travel with a guitar amp cause I have this 'ampli-fire' guitar pedal, which is way lighter and dope, and it makes me happy." His list of dream collaboration choices includes Lianne La Havas, Christine and The Queens, Sasha Sloan, Adele, Donna Missal, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Selena Gomez. For his fans, Saxe concluded about his upcoming show at Gramercy, "Have a good meal before the show. I'm way less emotionally open when I'm hungry." Regarding his forthcoming show at Gramercy Theatre, he said, "Every time I play in New York City it feels special. I will try some new songs out and probably share a little more than usual. I am very excited about it."On his musical inspirations, Saxe said, "Songs are how I explain myself to myself. It's where my feelings are the clearest. I am honestly obsessed, in life and music, so the songs have to reflect that. If I am lying in my songs, I am lying to myself, every night in every city."Regarding his plans for the future, Saxe said, "There will be more touring and more songs. I'm working hard, and honestly, we will see what happens. The targets are mostly internal ones."On the impact of technology on the music industry, Saxe said, "There are fewer middlemen. I get to talk directly to the people that listen to my music. Technology has democratized everything, including the creativity, and the business. It's overwhelmingly positive and truly I have no time for romanticizing any version of it other than the one I get to live in.""Social media has been an exciting forum for me," he said. "It is complicated but I'm pretty sure it has always been complicated for everyone. I also don't have to travel with a guitar amp cause I have this 'ampli-fire' guitar pedal, which is way lighter and dope, and it makes me happy."His list of dream collaboration choices includes Lianne La Havas, Christine and The Queens, Sasha Sloan, Adele, Donna Missal, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Selena Gomez.For his fans, Saxe concluded about his upcoming show at Gramercy, "Have a good meal before the show. I'm way less emotionally open when I'm hungry." More about JP Saxe, gramercy theatre, Singersongwriter, Technology, digital transformation JP Saxe gramercy theatre Singersongwriter Technology digital transformati...