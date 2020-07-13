Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Josh Kennedy of The Black Moods chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Sunshine" and being an artist in the digital age. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Being an artist in the digital age has its ups and downs. The upside is there are so many outlets and ways to get your music out there. The downside is there are so many outlets and ways to get your music out there." When asked about the origin of the band's name, he explained, "I was reading a book about the Doors called ‘No One Here Gets Out Alive’ by Stephen Davis. They would refer to Jim Morrison’s moods as being ‘black moods’ at times. I loved the reference. After that, I was watching the Beatles Anthology and heard Paul McCartney refer to John Lennon as having ‘black moods’ as well and I felt it was a sign." Regarding their plans for the future, he said, "To put 2020 behind us. We are recording new songs and gearing up to hopefully being on tour in 2021." On their music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Everything to me is inspiring. We relocated our studio to the Ozarks in June and have been working on new material. It’s nice to be out of the city. The country and the different way of life is good for us." Kennedy concluded about "Sunshine, "I would say download it, stream it, and start your day with it. We are extremely proud of it and the positive way it’s been received. Everybody can use some 'Sunshine,' it’s good for you." Regarding the song "Sunshine," he said, "The first demo of 'Sunshine' was actually done on a keyboard and sounded more 'electronic.' I co-wrote the majority of it with a good friend of mine that used to tour manage and stage-manage us early on. When we would come off tour, he and I would just literally live in the studio, binge on McDonald's, Netflix and weed. We wrote constantly. I think we had been watching the Ryan Gosling movie Drive over and over and fell in love with the soundtrack. It stemmed from that. He came up with a cool intro and it went from there. He got out of the music business and is now a well-respected 'bud-tender' in Phoenix."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Being an artist in the digital age has its ups and downs. The upside is there are so many outlets and ways to get your music out there. The downside is there are so many outlets and ways to get your music out there."When asked about the origin of the band's name, he explained, "I was reading a book about the Doors called ‘No One Here Gets Out Alive’ by Stephen Davis. They would refer to Jim Morrison’s moods as being ‘black moods’ at times. I loved the reference. After that, I was watching the Beatles Anthology and heard Paul McCartney refer to John Lennon as having ‘black moods’ as well and I felt it was a sign."Regarding their plans for the future, he said, "To put 2020 behind us. We are recording new songs and gearing up to hopefully being on tour in 2021."On their music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Everything to me is inspiring. We relocated our studio to the Ozarks in June and have been working on new material. It’s nice to be out of the city. The country and the different way of life is good for us."Kennedy concluded about "Sunshine, "I would say download it, stream it, and start your day with it. We are extremely proud of it and the positive way it’s been received. Everybody can use some 'Sunshine,' it’s good for you." More about Josh Kennedy, The Black Moods, Sunshine, Digital Age Josh Kennedy The Black Moods Sunshine Digital Age