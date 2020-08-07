Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his music, upcoming EP and his hobbies, which include cooking and being a leatherworker. He expressed his love for his previously singles "Love Her Boy" and "Busy Making Memories" especially since they are both very meaningful and they came about organically and spontaneously. "I am really proud of those songs," he admitted. Kelley revealed that he has a new EP in the works that is expected to be coming out in October of 2020. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, I got signed becuase of the digital age. I was the first person to get signed because of Napster back in the day. I was in college at the time making my own music. The digital age is something that I have always embraced. During COVID-19, the digital age put a shot of adrenaline into my fanbase." Kelley and his family have been working on quarantine projects. He is married to Emmy award-winning actress Katherine Heigl, and he is a good cook and a great leatherworker (he makes his own hats for merchandise), which is quite a unique hobby. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Busy Making Memories." "I am trying to slow it down and really smell the roses and be more observant like I was when I was a kid," he said. He listed James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson as his dream collaboration choices in music. "I've been trying for years to get James Taylor to co-write with me," he said. "I love Kelly Clarkson's voice, I think our voices will blend really well." Kelley defined the word success as "health and happiness" in life. For his fans, he concluded, "I have new music coming out in October. My plan is to release new music the following year as well since I wrote 20 songs during quarantine. I want to keep new music coming out constantly." "Oh My She's Fine" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Josh Kelley and his music, check out his On his latest single "Oh My She's Fine," he said, "It came about very randomly. It happened really fast and we were just having fun with the kids. It sounded so good and it needed lyrics and a story. It was good fun to make during the height of COVID-19 here in the United States. It was a fun little distration for us."He expressed his love for his previously singles "Love Her Boy" and "Busy Making Memories" especially since they are both very meaningful and they came about organically and spontaneously. "I am really proud of those songs," he admitted.Kelley revealed that he has a new EP in the works that is expected to be coming out in October of 2020.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, I got signed becuase of the digital age. I was the first person to get signed because of Napster back in the day. I was in college at the time making my own music. The digital age is something that I have always embraced. During COVID-19, the digital age put a shot of adrenaline into my fanbase."Kelley and his family have been working on quarantine projects. He is married to Emmy award-winning actress Katherine Heigl, and he is a good cook and a great leatherworker (he makes his own hats for merchandise), which is quite a unique hobby.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Busy Making Memories." "I am trying to slow it down and really smell the roses and be more observant like I was when I was a kid," he said.He listed James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson as his dream collaboration choices in music. "I've been trying for years to get James Taylor to co-write with me," he said. "I love Kelly Clarkson's voice, I think our voices will blend really well."Kelley defined the word success as "health and happiness" in life.For his fans, he concluded, "I have new music coming out in October. My plan is to release new music the following year as well since I wrote 20 songs during quarantine. I want to keep new music coming out constantly.""Oh My She's Fine" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Josh Kelley and his music, check out his Facebook page and his website More about josh kelley, Hobbies, Music, Katherine heigl josh kelley Hobbies Music Katherine heigl