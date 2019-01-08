By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Joseph Carozza has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Media and Artist Relations at Republic Records, which is owned by the Universal Music Group (UMG). Serving in this expanded position, he will continue to foresee the record label's Media Department, as well as its press strategy. Carozza will continue to foster the development of Republic's artists across its roster; moreover, he will play a key role in various company and executive initiatives. Lipman described Carozza as a "true leader" in the industry, and he praised Carozza's "creative instincts," as well as his "attention to detail and his rapport with the artist community." Carozza noted that the past five years have been an "incredible ride." He went on to extol the label's "dynamic" executive team, Avery [Lipman] and Monte [Lipman], for setting the bar for their pursuit of excellence. Carozza feels privileged to represent the artists that are at "the forefront of our culture," and he finds it rewarding to be able to play a part in breaking the new generation of mega-stars while working with Republic's "incredible media dream team." Ever since Carozza joined Republic Records back in 2013, he sharpened strategic campaigns for its flagship artists such as pop princess Carozza is admired and respected by journalists and his peers in the public relations industry. "Joe Carozza is the platinum-plus standard in PR," said Ken Phillips, veteran publicist and owner of the Ken Phillips Publicity Group. Carozza previously served as Senior Vice President of Media and Artist Relations for the label. The announcement was made today via a press statement from Monte Lipman, the founder, and chairman of Republic Records. Carozza will continue to work at the record label's headquarters in New York City, and he will continue to report directly to Lipman.Serving in this expanded position, he will continue to foresee the record label's Media Department, as well as its press strategy. Carozza will continue to foster the development of Republic's artists across its roster; moreover, he will play a key role in various company and executive initiatives.Lipman described Carozza as a "true leader" in the industry, and he praised Carozza's "creative instincts," as well as his "attention to detail and his rapport with the artist community."Carozza noted that the past five years have been an "incredible ride." He went on to extol the label's "dynamic" executive team, Avery [Lipman] and Monte [Lipman], for setting the bar for their pursuit of excellence. Carozza feels privileged to represent the artists that are at "the forefront of our culture," and he finds it rewarding to be able to play a part in breaking the new generation of mega-stars while working with Republic's "incredible media dream team."Ever since Carozza joined Republic Records back in 2013, he sharpened strategic campaigns for its flagship artists such as pop princess Ariana Grande , Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd, among others. He began his public relations career at Rogers and Cowan, and he subsequently worked at Epic Records (Sony).Carozza is admired and respected by journalists and his peers in the public relations industry. "Joe Carozza is the platinum-plus standard in PR," said Ken Phillips, veteran publicist and owner of the Ken Phillips Publicity Group. More about Joseph Carozza, republic records, Media, Artist, Relations Joseph Carozza republic records Media Artist Relations Executive