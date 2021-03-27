Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Disney star and Latin singer-songwriter Jorge Blanco chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Antídoto" with Anna Chase and his career in the entertainment industry. "I get a lot of good songwriting ideas while I am in the shower. There is something about the water running on your head, it's funny. I always try to keep singing it since when I get out of the shower, I can put it somewhere so I don't forget," he added. He collaborated with Anna Chase on "Antídoto," and their collaboration earned a glowing review from "I love the message of the song. It talks about your antidote. In this case, these two people are each other's antidote. We all have that person or that moment that makes you feel good," he added. Latin singer-songwriter Anna Chase and Disney star and singer Jorge Blanco Loki Artist Group Blanco is known for playing León Vargas on the hit Disney Channel TV series Violetta opposite Martina Stoessel who played the title role of Violetta Castillo. "Violetta was a blast," he admitted. "I was actually at the right time in the right place. I ended up being in it for four years. The series did great and it blew up, I learned so much. It was a really nice and crazy experience." "The fans from Violetta have been loyal to me and they are listening to all of my songs and they are being super loyal to my music, which is awesome," he added. For his performances as León, he won several international Kids' Choice Awards for "Favorite Actor." "I won a couple of Kids' Choice Awards and that was really fun. It's funny because when you are a kid and you see all of these award shows and you think it would be awesome to someday win one of those. When you actually win it, it's a weird but good feeling," he said. He acknowledged that life during the quarantine has been "crazy." "I learned a lot of things," he said. "I learned to take some time for myself, look inside, meditate more, and take care of myself more. I am looking forward to things getting back to some sense of normalcy." During the quarantine, he started meditating more and he decided to build his own PC. "It was fun to build my own PC. I called my brother, who is really good with computers, and he guided me via video call. It was fun and to do that from scratch makes you feel proud," he said. For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to follow their passion. "There will always be obstacles," he said. "It's a really hard business. If it's something that you are really passionate about and something that you really want to do, work hard and put all your heart into it." "Also, stop worrying about when and how it's going to happen," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Restart." "Everybody can relate to that after the pandemic," he explained. "Let's start again and do whatever we have to do to make life better." Blanco listed Labrinth as his dream collaboration choice in music. "Labrinth is an amazing artist, writer, and producer," he said. "Labrinth is awesome and I am a big fan of what he does. I would love to have the opportunity to work with him someday." Blanco shared that his experience on the reality show High School Musical: La Selección was "really cool and fun." "I was 15 years old at the time and I was just having fun," he recalled. "I was so glad I went through it like that. I am glad that Disney was involved. I learned so many things there. I am still in touch with some of the teachers I had there because I am so grateful to them for how much they taught me." In his spare time, he revealed that he enjoys hanging out and playing board games with family and friends. "I love board games and doing social sports such as bowling, playing pool, and darts. I miss those so much," he said. "I love being active such as working out and doing sports. I am also a big fan of video games, I do a little bit of everything. I am a big fan of movies and shows." The heartthrob actor and musician defined the word success as contentment in life. "When you are happy, you are successful," he said. "When you are surrounded by people that you love and you do what you love, and you are happy, that's it. Enjoy life with the people that you love." "My fans are the best. I have accomplished so many things thanks to them, the fans are awesome. I have had more contact with them during the quarantine via social media. My fans are like family to me. Some of the fans have gotten together and they are best friends, they are so cool," Blanco concluded. 