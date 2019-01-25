Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Rising artist Jordyn Jones and electronic star Borgeous chatted with Digital Journal about their new collaboration "Leave." "Working with Borgeous was really inspiring," she said. "He was in the studio with me the second time I recorded 'Leave' and was really helpful while I was in the booth. It was really just a fun time." On her future plans, Jones said, "I am so excited for 2019 and I have a bunch of goals. I am super excited for my music to come out and I hope to start touring at the end of the year. Another goal is to hit 10 million on Instagram." She shared that Overnights was an "amazing" experience. "Acting is something I've always loved so it was really inspiring every day to be on set. I also recorded most of the music for the show so it was cool to hear my voice while watching. I even got to keep my pet fish 'Sven' from the set." Her advice for aspiring actors, entertainers and dancers is to "train your booty off and never hold back." "There will be a lot of ups and downs but you need to stay mentally strong," she explained. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Jones said, "Growing up, and even before I was born the artists had to promote their tours and songs being out by just word of mouth or TV or even by putting up a poster in the city they live in. It's crazy nowadays how with a touch of a button I can reach over five million people." " Streaming has also replaced the radio for most people my age so being on the popular playlists has become a music goal," Jones added. Jones listed Zayn and Lil Skies as her dream male collaboration choices. "I would love to collaborate with Zayn and Lil Skies. They are both extremely different but I feel like we would make bangers," she said. On their song "Leave," Jones said, "This story is actually crazy. Borgeous' team found my manager to have me try out the song. They had a couple other artists record the vocals before I actually became the official artist."

For her fans, Jones said, about "Leave," "I am so excited for everyone to hear 'Leave.' It's so fun to dance to, jam in the car and of course take snap videos listening to it. I am so excited."

On working with Jordyn Jones, Borgeous said, "It was an awesome experience working with Jordyn. Everything just fell into place and the song came out amazing."

Borgeous revealed that his plans for 2019 include "making music, touring the world, staying busy as always." "This year I'm going to be focusing more on only releasing a select few songs rather than what I normally do, which is putting out a ton," he said.

"Leave" is available on 