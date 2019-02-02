Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Jordan Wright of the alternative rock band City of Sound chatted with Digital Journal about their new EP "Silent Empire 1," and he spoke about the impact of technology on the music industry. Wright continued, "We wanted to write a really strong statement with this. I wanted to write music that would bring people from different ideologies into a room. We want to create music that makes people want to kick ass, and experience humanity on the other side." Aside from Jordan Wright, City of Sound is made up of Andrew Leigh and Lacey Ammar. He revealed that the album will be in a total of three installments. "All three of us come from very different lifestyles and we have different perspectives on how we see the world," he acknowledged. "I grew up in a very Christian home. My parents had an open door policy for anybody from any background if they needed a place," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Wright said, "It is such a volatile industry. Record labels are trying to figure out how to be successful and how to make their partners happy. Without a major record deal, Spotify may be our greatest asset. It really levels the playing field, and people don't recognize that about Spotify. I think they will play a huge role in us reaching more fans and listeners." Wright noted that thanks to Spotify he realized that they have some "bad-ass" listeners from all over the world. "We have listeners from Europe. Spotify really put those statistics in front of us," he said. City of Sound's new EP is available on To learn more about City of Sound and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed On his new EP, Wright said, "We do everything independently. We wanted it to have a purpose behind it and some social commentary. We decided to go all in and put out whole heart and mind into it. It came out of an idea that I was writing. There was a lot of tribalism and rage going on around the world. I wanted to write this album based on the process of reflection and how it is missing from our humanities."Wright continued, "We wanted to write a really strong statement with this. I wanted to write music that would bring people from different ideologies into a room. We want to create music that makes people want to kick ass, and experience humanity on the other side."Aside from Jordan Wright, City of Sound is made up of Andrew Leigh and Lacey Ammar. He revealed that the album will be in a total of three installments. "All three of us come from very different lifestyles and we have different perspectives on how we see the world," he acknowledged. "I grew up in a very Christian home. My parents had an open door policy for anybody from any background if they needed a place," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Wright said, "It is such a volatile industry. Record labels are trying to figure out how to be successful and how to make their partners happy. Without a major record deal, Spotify may be our greatest asset. It really levels the playing field, and people don't recognize that about Spotify. I think they will play a huge role in us reaching more fans and listeners."Wright noted that thanks to Spotify he realized that they have some "bad-ass" listeners from all over the world. "We have listeners from Europe. Spotify really put those statistics in front of us," he said.City of Sound's new EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about City of Sound and their music, check out their Facebook page and website : Digital Journal reviewed Silent Empire 1 EP. More about Jordan Wright, City of Sound, Ep, Alternative, Band Jordan Wright City of Sound Ep Alternative Band Technology Music