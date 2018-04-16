Email
article imageJordan Davis: King of country charts with 'Singles You Up'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Country singer Jordan Davis has a major reason to celebrate. His breakthrough single "Singles You Up" topped the country charts.
"Singles You Up" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. The song has accumulated over 120 million streams worldwide.
His debut album, Home State, was the highest-selling CD for a solo recording country artist this year. It went on to sell 10,739 units in its first week. Davis co-penned all 12 songs on the album, which was produced by Paul DiGiovanni.
Davis expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans, country radio and everybody for helping make "Singles You Up" a chart-topping single. "Thank you for making this past year the best year of my life," Davis said, effusively.
A Louisiana native, Davis recently wrapped his first headlining "White Wine and Whiskey Tour" with special musical guest Jillian Jacqueline, he will be touring this summer with Jake Owen on his "Life's Whatcha Make It Tour."
Home State is available on iTunes.
To learn more about country sensation Jordan Davis, check out his official website.
