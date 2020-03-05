Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jonathan Wilson chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at the Brooklyn Bowl and his new music. He revealed that his music is inspired mostly by "life, relationships, humanity, and nature." On being a musician in the digital age, he said, "A bit of excitement, a bit of sadness, a lot of choices for the listeners these days." Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Staying home producing more albums in my studio." He listed the late Freddie Mercury and David Bowie as his dream collaboration partners. "I want to record a duet with David Bowie where we track totally separately not hearing the others vocal until after. I want to record a similar duet with Freddie Mercury," he said. On the song selection approach for the new album, he said, "I meditated on what this A-list Nashville band would sound like with my music, I lined up the potential tunes to record based on that." He listed "Enemies" as his personal favorite due to its density and the memory of the session, the group acoustic guitar overdubs, and the massive snare. For his fans, he concluded about the Brooklyn Bowl show, "I am so excited to get back to NY, my shows there have always been so much fun, the NY fans know how to welcome an artist into town, and how to have a great show, they always make us feel amazing on stage, I hear that BB is the best of best for that To learn more about singer-songwriter Jonathan Wilson, check out his On March 12, he will be playing Brooklyn Bowl in New York. "I am loving what Brooklyn Bowl misdoing from afar, seeing it from the West Coast, I've never played there but I am very to excited do it," he said.He revealed that his music is inspired mostly by "life, relationships, humanity, and nature."On being a musician in the digital age, he said, "A bit of excitement, a bit of sadness, a lot of choices for the listeners these days."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Staying home producing more albums in my studio."He listed the late Freddie Mercury and David Bowie as his dream collaboration partners. "I want to record a duet with David Bowie where we track totally separately not hearing the others vocal until after. I want to record a similar duet with Freddie Mercury," he said.On the song selection approach for the new album, he said, "I meditated on what this A-list Nashville band would sound like with my music, I lined up the potential tunes to record based on that."He listed "Enemies" as his personal favorite due to its density and the memory of the session, the group acoustic guitar overdubs, and the massive snare.For his fans, he concluded about the Brooklyn Bowl show, "I am so excited to get back to NY, my shows there have always been so much fun, the NY fans know how to welcome an artist into town, and how to have a great show, they always make us feel amazing on stage, I hear that BB is the best of best for thatTo learn more about singer-songwriter Jonathan Wilson, check out his official website More about Jonathan Wilson, Brooklyn Bowl, Music, Singersongwriter Jonathan Wilson Brooklyn Bowl Music Singersongwriter