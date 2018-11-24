Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 21, five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson (the front-man of the band Enation) sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his acoustic concert at Town Hall in New York. This past summer, as Jackson added, "To feel all of the love and support from our Greek brothers and sisters has meant so much." Regarding his plans for the future, Jackson revealed, "There will be more music. We toured a lot this year and we are planning a tour in the U.K. and Europe next year. We will probably release two albums next year, one with Enation and probably one solo album." When asked what advice he would give his 18-year-old self, Jackson said, "Not to worry so much. The quicker you can let go of things, the better. As you get older, the things that are not important become less precious, and the things that are important become more precious." This Thanksgiving holiday, he is thankful for his family to come into the Orthodox Church. "That has honestly been the most incredible thing in our lives. I am thankful for that blessing, my wife and my three kids. We are all healthy and a highlight for me was that time that I spent over on the Holy Mountain in Greece," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Jackson acknowledged that it is a double-edged sword. Musically and creatively, I am still a fan of people listening to albums and creating some kind of project like that. These days, it's more of a singles-driven world. In some sense, it is easier to get your music out there, but there are so many people releasing new music." Jackson continued, "That is one of the reasons why I love playing live. You can't replace the live experience." He shared that he is a huge fan of vinyl. "I grew up with records, that were CDs for the most part, but it was great to have that physical component." During his songwriting process, Jackson noted that he uses Voice Memos to record his song ideas. "I have tons of Voice Memos on my iPhone and I love guitar effects since there is nice technology for that," he said. "You can turn the guitar into a very melodic instrument. It resonates closer to what a piano does, which is kind of interesting." He defined the word success as "Being as honest and authentic human being as possible." "Being truthful in relationships and continuing to grow closer to God. That's success really," he said. For his fans, Jackson concluded, "Look out for a lot more music coming out in 2019. Thank you for all of the support and encouragement." 