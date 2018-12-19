Danish producer and songwriter Jonas Jeberg has a major reason to be proud. The song "High Hopes" that he co-wrote and produced for Panic! At The Disco went to No. 1.
The song catapulted to the top of the pop, alternative and adult contemporary radio charts. This marks the first time that any Danish artist, writer or producer scores a No. 1 tune in history. He co-wrote "High Hopes" with Panic! at the Disco front-man Brendon Urie, as well as other songwriters.
In addition, "High Hopes" also made the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, after charting for 19 weeks.
Aside from co-penning "High Hopes," Jeberg has written and produced smash singles as Selena Gomez' "Fetish, which features Gucci Mane, as well as Fifth Harmony's "Sledgehammer," Nicki Minaj's "The Boys," and Demi Lovato's "Made in the USA."
Other songs that he has worked on include Chris Brown's "Remember My Name," Jason Derulo's "Marry Me," and The Pussycat Dolls' "I Hate This Part," among others.
Jonas Jeberg is in the studio working with such diverse musical acts as Nick Jonas, Aloe Blacc, The Chainsmokers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Trippie Red, Blackbear. Jeberg will be kicking off the new year, 2019, with an array of new projects.
