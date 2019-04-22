By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Pop trio Jonas Brothers were the biggest musical comeback of the year, and now their comeback just got bigger. They will be releasing their new studio album this summer. Earlier this week, their smash single " Their latest single " On May 1, the Jonas Brothers will be performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and on May 11, they will be performing on Saturday Night Live; moreover, they will be releasing a new documentary, which is in partnership with Amazon Studios, Philymack, as well as Federal Films, a division of Republic Records. This forthcoming documentary will be premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 territories. To learn more about Jonas Brothers and their music, check out their Happiness Begins will be released on June 7 via the record label, Republic Records. This marks the Jonas Brothers' first studio effort since 2009.Earlier this week, their smash single " Sucker " made history, where it became their first chart-topping single at Top 40 radio, based on Mediabase. " Sucker " has surpassed 380 million streams all over the world.Their latest single " Cool " is also in the Top 20 and climbing.On May 1, the Jonas Brothers will be performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and on May 11, they will be performing on Saturday Night Live; moreover, they will be releasing a new documentary, which is in partnership with Amazon Studios, Philymack, as well as Federal Films, a division of Republic Records.This forthcoming documentary will be premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 territories.To learn more about Jonas Brothers and their music, check out their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter More about jonas brothers, Happiness Begins, Pop, Album jonas brothers Happiness Begins Pop Album