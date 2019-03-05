By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music The Jonas Brothers have a major digital milestone to celebrate. They catapulted to the top of the charts with their new single "Sucker." In addition, "Sucker" earned rave reviews from such music critics as Billboard, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and even A pop trio of siblings, the Jonas Brothers is comprised of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. They announced that they partnered with Amazon Studios, as well as Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) in order to release their new documentary, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime in over 200 countries. They also released the director's version of their "Sucker" music video which may be seen below. With "Sucker," it is evident that the Jonas Brothers are bound to have their biggest year to date. "Sucker" is available on "Sucker" reached No. 1 on Apple Music, as well as No. 1 on Spotify and on iTunes in North America; moreover, from a worldwide standpoint, the song peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music, YouTube, and Twitter. Ever since it was released on March 1, the tune accumulated well over 20 million streams on Spotify and over 50 million on YouTube.In addition, "Sucker" earned rave reviews from such music critics as Billboard, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and even Digital Journal A pop trio of siblings, the Jonas Brothers is comprised of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. They announced that they partnered with Amazon Studios, as well as Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) in order to release their new documentary, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime in over 200 countries.They also released the director's version of their "Sucker" music video which may be seen below.With "Sucker," it is evident that the Jonas Brothers are bound to have their biggest year to date."Sucker" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about jonas brothers, sucker, kevin jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick jonas jonas brothers sucker kevin jonas Joe Jonas Nick jonas