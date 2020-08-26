Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Renowned Instagram and TikTok sensation Jonah Prill chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his debut country single "Friday Night." On life in quarantine, he said, "Living up here in Montana hasn't been as bad as everywhere else. It hasn't been too tough. We are pretty fortunate." He acknowledged that he doesn't consider himself a TikTok star per se. "I had one friend who did pretty well on it and I thought it would be fun to make funny videos, so I made a few videos, and several of them blew up," he said. On being a singer-songwriter in the digital age, he said, "I think it's super cool. Artists 20 years ago didn't have the opportunities that we have today to share their music with people. I feel super fortunate. If it weren't for Instagram and TikTok as outlets, it would be much harder for all newer artists that are starting out. It's a blessing but it can also a curse. I think it's super awesome and it's a great way to engage with people. I'm a people person and social media makes connecting with people that so much easier." Prill listed Maren Morris and Lauren Alaina as the female artists that he would love to someday do a collaboration with. "Lauren Alaina has such a dynamic and powerful voice, and Maren Morris would be a great choice as well," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "This chapter is just the beginning." For his fans and listeners, he remarked about "Friday Night," "It's a super fun, feel-good song. I want to make music that makes people feel happy and excited because that's the kind of music I like listening to: happy music. I want to pass on that happiness and those feel-good emotions to my listeners since that's where I will feel the real win." Prill defined the word success as a sense of accomplishment in music. "There are certain things in music that I want to accomplish for my sake because I've had dreams of doing this since I was a kid. I've had the same accomplishment goals then that I do now. If I set out in this journey and crushed those goals, then that would be a success." To learn more about Jonah Prill, follow him on Jonah Prill's new single 'Friday Night' official cover art for Jonah Prill's 'Friday Night' single Prill's breakthrough country single is available for pre-order by clicking here . "This is a song that everyone can relate to. We came up with a cumulative amount of nights that came together from me and my friends, and the song came out of thin air real fast. It just fell out on paper," he said.On life in quarantine, he said, "Living up here in Montana hasn't been as bad as everywhere else. It hasn't been too tough. We are pretty fortunate."He acknowledged that he doesn't consider himself a TikTok star per se. "I had one friend who did pretty well on it and I thought it would be fun to make funny videos, so I made a few videos, and several of them blew up," he said.On being a singer-songwriter in the digital age, he said, "I think it's super cool. Artists 20 years ago didn't have the opportunities that we have today to share their music with people. I feel super fortunate. If it weren't for Instagram and TikTok as outlets, it would be much harder for all newer artists that are starting out. It's a blessing but it can also a curse. I think it's super awesome and it's a great way to engage with people. I'm a people person and social media makes connecting with people that so much easier."Prill listed Maren Morris and Lauren Alaina as the female artists that he would love to someday do a collaboration with. "Lauren Alaina has such a dynamic and powerful voice, and Maren Morris would be a great choice as well," he said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "This chapter is just the beginning."For his fans and listeners, he remarked about "Friday Night," "It's a super fun, feel-good song. I want to make music that makes people feel happy and excited because that's the kind of music I like listening to: happy music. I want to pass on that happiness and those feel-good emotions to my listeners since that's where I will feel the real win."Prill defined the word success as a sense of accomplishment in music. "There are certain things in music that I want to accomplish for my sake because I've had dreams of doing this since I was a kid. I've had the same accomplishment goals then that I do now. If I set out in this journey and crushed those goals, then that would be a success."To learn more about Jonah Prill, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok. More about Jonah Prill, friday night, Country, Single, TikTok Jonah Prill friday night Country Single TikTok