Rising country artist and TikTok star Jonah Prill announces his breakthrough country single "Friday Night."

Ironically enough, his highly-anticipated debut country single "Friday Night" will be released this Friday night, on September 4.

Prill acknowledged that so far, his followers and fans have done an amazing job with pre-orders and pre-saves on Spotify and iTunes, among other digital service providers. "It seriously means the world to me," he admitted.

"Friday Night" by Jonah Prill is available for pre-order and pre-save on digital service platforms by clicking here

For more information on Jonah Prill and his new music, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok