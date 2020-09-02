Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJonah Prill announces breakthrough country single 'Friday Night'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist and TikTok star Jonah Prill announces his breakthrough country single "Friday Night." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Ironically enough, his highly-anticipated debut country single "Friday Night" will be released this Friday night, on September 4.
Prill acknowledged that so far, his followers and fans have done an amazing job with pre-orders and pre-saves on Spotify and iTunes, among other digital service providers. "It seriously means the world to me," he admitted.
"Friday Night" by Jonah Prill is available for pre-order and pre-save on digital service platforms by clicking here.
For more information on Jonah Prill and his new music, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jonah Prill last week about his new music.
Instagram

Prill 🐳 (@jonah_prill) on

More about Jonah Prill, friday night, Country, Single, TikTok
 
Latest News
Top News
Filmmaker Dar Dowling shares the key of making successful films Special
Russia steps up support for Belarus' Lukashenko
Iran hails support for nuclear deal against US
Macron to back Iraq 'sovereignty' on first Baghdad visit
Dominic Adriano Albano talks podcast, digital age, future plans Special
US partially lifts arms embargo on Cyprus
Spurned by allies, Saudi rethinks chequebook diplomacy
Op-Ed: Facebook terms update 1 October — Much needed and useful
Trump to host summit between bitter enemies Kosovo and Serbia
Antivitamins hold promise in overcoming antimicrobial resistance