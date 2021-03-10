Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Jon Mullins and Lockwood Barr of the music duo Huxley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their single "End This Game." Huxley is a dystopian writing duo that the two of us started after discovering a deep love for dystopian TV shows and films. For us, it's a passion project that we hope gets traction in the sync world. This type of music doesn't necessarily fit with our individual artist brands, so Huxley provides a new outlet to experiment with this darker side to our music. We believe that this is only the beginning! What is the inspiration and the message behind 'End This Game?' 'End This Game' was inspired by one of our mutually favorite shows, "The Handmaid's Tale". The song portrays a crumbling society and a person who can bring light to the dark. In both the novel and Hulu series, leadership that was meant to protect turned into the villain. Handmaids, the least powerful people in Gilead's society, have no choice but to be heroes. That is what we worked to illustrate in 'End This Game.' How did you work with Ryan Prewett to develop this fiery, eerie sound on the pop scene? Ryan is a genius and we are so grateful that he took on the song. We brought him the piano and vocal demo that we did of the song and the piano ended up being a track that we kept. It ended up being the inspiration for the hook of the song. We sat in Ryan's studio and brainstormed on ways to bring the track to life, and Ryan just kept delivering. We finally decided that adding strings was a necessity to the song. Gideon Klein jumped on and brought the song to an even higher level of creepiness, and the rest was history. You talk about "coming for the children" and "coming for the liars" those are topics pulled right out of the media headlines from the separation of children at the border and the "fake news" spin by political figures. Are you planning to tackle other hot topics in future music? When writing this song, current politics were actually not on our minds at all. We were focused on some of our favorite movies and shows. Our goal with Huxley is to write music that we think could hopefully find its way into those favorite programs by taking inspiration from their plots/storylines. Music can certainly be a powerful and influential outlet for political expression, but in this particular case, we are exclusively focused on fictional stories on screen. Lockwood, you have previously served as an activist regarding your work on suicide prevention. Tell us about your work in San Francisco. I grew up just outside of San Francisco, and I knew several people who died by suicide on the Golden Gate Bridge. It might sound strange, but learning about suicide and mental health was a significant piece of my upbringing. My activism began because one of the people who died on the bridge was a close childhood friend. Somehow, in my grief, I went to my local town council and passed a resolution to get a suicide barrier on the bridge. And now, years later, a barrier is finally under construction. Mental health advocacy has stayed a major part of my adulthood even though I am based in Tennessee now. I had the privilege of advocating for more comprehensive mental health legislation at the Tennessee State Capitol with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention last year. I have high hopes for the future. I believe in the good of people. Jon, you were recently featured on Team Nick Jonas on NBC's The Voice. How did that show enable you to connect with new fans and expand your career? The voice was such a fun step on my musical career path. The main takeaways from the experience were the incredible artists that I got to meet in the process and become this music family, as well as lighting a fire underneath me making me push harder. Because of the show, I have been able to connect with a completely different group of incredible people who have come to know my music and I am so thankful for that. My most recent trilogy of songs: Better Man, Get To You and Survive have all been able to experience a completely different trajectory because of the flame that The Voice helped light. If Huxley could record a collaboration with any artist, who would you choose and why? Jon: I think Billie Eilish or Lorde would be a blast to do a collaboration with. I think their styles have a dark vibe with a strong message. Lockwood: I would love to add Adele to that list! Jon and I both spent a lot of time listening and discussing soundtracks to dystopian shows and movies. 