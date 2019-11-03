Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Jon Langston chatted with Digital Journal about his new EP "Now You Know." He also spoke about touring with Luke Bryan this summer and the upcoming tour with Morgan Wallen. Langston listed "Cigarettes and Me" and "Sunday Morning Heart" as his two personal favorite songs on the EP. "They are so different but they are definitely cool songs," he said. He shared that he is finishing up the "Bird Dog Tour" for the rest of the fall. "Then, we will go back to the studio to record some new music, and we get ready for 2020, where we will tour with Morgan Wallen," he said. Langston described On being an artist in this digital age, Langston said, "It feels incredible. It is definitely an honor and something that I don't want to take for granted." A career-defining moment for him was watching the fans in stadium shows sing "Forever Girl" back to him. "That was definitely rewarding and something that I will never forget," he admitted. Langston defined success as "being happy and loving what you do." His new EP, Now You Know, earned a favorable review from To learn more about country sensation On his new EP, he said, "We had been wanting to get these songs out for a while. We put the songs together and we put the EP all out there."Langston listed "Cigarettes and Me" and "Sunday Morning Heart" as his two personal favorite songs on the EP. "They are so different but they are definitely cool songs," he said.He shared that he is finishing up the "Bird Dog Tour" for the rest of the fall. "Then, we will go back to the studio to record some new music, and we get ready for 2020, where we will tour with Morgan Wallen," he said.Langston described Luke Bryan's "Sunset Repeat" Tour as the "best summer of his life." "It was amazing," he said. "I had an awesome time."On being an artist in this digital age, Langston said, "It feels incredible. It is definitely an honor and something that I don't want to take for granted."A career-defining moment for him was watching the fans in stadium shows sing "Forever Girl" back to him. "That was definitely rewarding and something that I will never forget," he admitted.Langston defined success as "being happy and loving what you do."His new EP, Now You Know, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . It is available on Apple Music . "I hope the fans really dive in and see how I'm growing as an artist and as a songwriter. I can't wait to get new songs out to them," he said.To learn more about country sensation Jon Langston and his music, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Jon Langston, Ep, Country, now you know, Fans Jon Langston Ep Country now you know Fans