On February 18, country star Jon Langston chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for the future, which include a new CD and tour. On his song "Dance Tonight," Langston said, "I had the lyrics and my producer, Jody Stevens, worked on that idea. It was a pretty quite write. We wanted to have a fun, dancing song, so we brought that to life. It was a fun write." He described "Dance Tonight" as the perfect song to "grab the person you love" and "just dance around the kitchen with them after a long day of work." "It's a great song to have a good time with somebody," he said. "I got hurt playing football so I was inspired to get into music. It was my therapy since I couldn't play football anymore," he said, about his musical inspirations. "Music is my release and it got me through the hard times." He acknowledged that his concussion was a blessing in disguise. Langston's latest radio single, "When It Comes to Loving You," is making its way up the Billboard country charts. It is available on iTunes and on Spotify. "I hope the fans check it out and I hope they are on the lookout for new music," he said. His plans for the future include working on an album and going on the "Sunset Repeat" tour with Luke Bryan this summer. "It is going to be a fun 2019," he admitted. On July 13, they will be performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island. "I can't wait. I love New York. It's going to be one heck of a time," he said. He listed Lauren Alaina and Taylor Swift as his dream female duet choices in the music business. "Lauren is one of the greatest singers at moment," he said, prior to noting that his biggest musical influences include Alan Jackson and The Eagles. "Alan Jackson is my favorite of all time," he said. On the impact of technology on the country music business, especially with streaming services taking over, Langston said, "Technology has changed the way that artists put out music and the way that consumers listen to music. It's great that we can see the numbers of what the fans want, and how fast they want new music. We try to keep up with them. Technology makes things more accessible, it's awesome." Regarding the passage of the Music Modernization Act, Langston said, "It's a great feat for songwriters, and we are really excited. It is important that the songwriters get the money that they deserve for all their hard work." For aspiring country singers of bands, he encouraged them to "write every single day and get in a van and play as much as they can." "Get in front of as many people as possible, and everything will fall into place,' he said. In his spare time, Langston is a true outdoorsman, who enjoys hunting and fishing. "I like to ease my mind out there," he said. He defined success as accomplishing your long-term goals. To learn more about country artist Jon Langston and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page. 