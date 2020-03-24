Email
article imageJon Bon Jovi is engaging fans to help him write lyrics for a song

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Jon Bon Jovi, the frontman of Bon Jovi, is engaging fans and followers to help him write lyrics to a song. Digital Journal has the scoop.
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Jon Bon Jovi spent much of the previous week helping to feed those in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey.
The iconic rocker washed dishes,and he captioned that photo as follows on his Instagram page: "If You Can't Do What You Do… Do What You Can." Ever since his songwriting mind went into action. When he sat down to finish writing the song, he thought about the shared emotions and experiences that all Americans are living through at the moment.
He acknowledged that this moment was unique in time and now about what he was experiencing himself but what everybody is experiencing.
Jon Bon Jovi decided that he would write the first verse and the chorus and he would subsequently ask his American fanbase to write their verses, in an effort to tell their story. Anybody can send Jon Bon Jovi lyrics or better yet their performance of their verse on Instagram to his website with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan
His fans can pre-order his new studio album, Bon Jovi 2020, via his website by clicking here. Its lead single "Limitless" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
For the latest news on Bon Jovi, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
