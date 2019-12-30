Huntington
On Sunday, January 12, the "Man in Black" tribute will take place at The Paramount in Huntington, which is in honor of the late but great Johnny Cash.
Particularly impressive about "The Man In Black: A Tribute To Johnny Cash" is that it is an accurate interpretation of the late Country Music Hall of Famer. The show brings this legend back to life on stage for a final bow, and it is ideal for fans of all generations.
Shawn Barker was born and raised in St. Louis. Growing up, he sang in church with his family and decided to pursue music professionally with his tribute to the "Man in Black" himself. Barker has received critical acclaim as the ultimate Johnny Cash tribute artist, and he also shares an uncanny resemblance to the country superstar thanks to his looks, baritone voice, and pitch-perfect mannerisms.
This show is a must for all traditional country music fans, especially those that love Johnny Cash, who is regarded as the No. 1 man in country music history.
To learn more about this forthcoming Johnny Cash tribute at The Paramount, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on the Johnny Cash tribute act Shawn Barker, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.