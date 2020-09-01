Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music John Rich of the hit country duo Big & Rich chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new season of "The Pursuit." He revealed that they just released the new season of The Pursuit yesterday. "This is our third season, and it has so many great interviews from Olympic gold medalists all the way to my grandmother. This season has interesting stories of people that have done great things for our country and continue to do so. I am really excited to have these new episodes out," he said. At the same time, he shared that his Redneck Riviera Whiskey has been doing "great." "My whiskey is available in 49 states and people definitely haven't stopped drinking during COVID-19. It is doing really well and it will have a big year in 2021. We have over 10,000 stores now that carry this product," he said. For more information on Redneck Riviera Whiskey, check out its John Rich of the country duo Big & Rich Jason Davis During the quarantine, he bought a Big Green Egg, which is a giant smoker. "I've smoked chickens, pigs, and cows. I've been spending my time learning new things like that. I am also spending more time with my kids, which are ages eight and 10," he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "The fourth season of The Pursuit will come out in the fourth quarter of the year. This show has really connected with a lot of people because of what it's about. This show lets me go wide and deep with all different kinds of people. People tend to binge-watch my show." In February of 2021, Rich is excited to be a part of the Volunteer Jam, which will be in memory of one of his biggest heroes in country music, Charlie Daniels. "I am pumped for the Volunteer Jam next year. Actually I was the last on-camera interview of Charlie Daniels before he passed away. That was quite an interview to have, especially to have an hour-long interview with him. We got to interview him for The Pursuit so that brought a lot of gravity. He is such an icon and a good dude," he exclaimed. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "Looking forward." Rich defined the word success as "going from success to significance, that's a goal of mine." "Success means raising your kids right and having a reputation that people can count on, and doing things that outlast you," he said. To learn more about The Pursuit, check out the "I have been all right during the quarantine, but when you are an entertainer, you are in the wrong business right now. There is not a lot going on in that world," he said. "I am hoping that 2021 turns things back on."He revealed that they just released the new season of The Pursuit yesterday. "This is our third season, and it has so many great interviews from Olympic gold medalists all the way to my grandmother. This season has interesting stories of people that have done great things for our country and continue to do so. I am really excited to have these new episodes out," he said. Rich noted that his bar, the Redneck Riviera Bar and BBQ in Nashville, has been closed since March of 2020. "We are hoping that it will possibly open up again next week," he said. "If you are in the entertainment business, COVID-19 has been an absolute full stop on every level. It has been a rough year for people in the entertainment world."At the same time, he shared that his Redneck Riviera Whiskey has been doing "great." "My whiskey is available in 49 states and people definitely haven't stopped drinking during COVID-19. It is doing really well and it will have a big year in 2021. We have over 10,000 stores now that carry this product," he said.For more information on Redneck Riviera Whiskey, check out its official homepage During the quarantine, he bought a Big Green Egg, which is a giant smoker. "I've smoked chickens, pigs, and cows. I've been spending my time learning new things like that. I am also spending more time with my kids, which are ages eight and 10," he said.On his plans for the future, he said, "The fourth season of The Pursuit will come out in the fourth quarter of the year. This show has really connected with a lot of people because of what it's about. This show lets me go wide and deep with all different kinds of people. People tend to binge-watch my show."In February of 2021, Rich is excited to be a part of the Volunteer Jam, which will be in memory of one of his biggest heroes in country music, Charlie Daniels. "I am pumped for the Volunteer Jam next year. Actually I was the last on-camera interview of Charlie Daniels before he passed away. That was quite an interview to have, especially to have an hour-long interview with him. We got to interview him for The Pursuit so that brought a lot of gravity. He is such an icon and a good dude," he exclaimed.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "Looking forward."Rich defined the word success as "going from success to significance, that's a goal of mine." "Success means raising your kids right and having a reputation that people can count on, and doing things that outlast you," he said.To learn more about The Pursuit, check out the Fox Nation website More about John Rich, the pursuit, big & rich, Charlie daniels John Rich the pursuit big rich Charlie daniels