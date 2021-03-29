Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJohn Rich of Big & Rich announces launch of Redneck Spirits Group

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
John Rich of the hit country duo Big & Rich announced the launch of Redneck Spirits Group. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The brand relocates to Bourbon Country. Its success will be even more robust thanks to expanded product lines and streamlined operations
John Rich serves as the founder, majority owner, and creative mind behind the Redneck Riviera products. He revealed the launch of Redneck Spirits Group during an event at his bar in Nashville this weekend. The privately held company will offer the popular Redneck Riviera and Granny Rich Reserve Whiskeys, among other products.
It has now partnered with Bonavita Beverage Group of Louisville, Kentucky, as its new operations, sales, and marketing partner. This move will help streamline aspects of production and logistics means that the whiskey is now produced in the heartland of America.
To date, Redneck Riviera bottle sales have helped fund over 100 scholarships to children and spouses of our fallen and disabled heroes.
John Rich is one half of the multi-platinum, award-winning country duo Big & Rich. He shared that their motto is "work hard, play hard." Ever since they launched in 2018, they were declared as one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands on the U.S. market.
"Today, we are proud to announce a new chapter with the Redneck Spirits and Bonavita Beverage Group. It is an exciting time for the Redneck Riviera brand, and we are looking forward to building an even larger footprint with our new partners in Kentucky," Rich remarked.
Ever since it launched in 2018, the brand has soared at an unprecedented pace in a really competitive market. In less than a year and a half, Redneck Riviera has gone from a regional to a national brand, where it may be found in over 40 states. This is a testament to its quality, marketing strategy, and the passion of John Rich. This new partnership will help catapult the brand to the next level.
Redneck Riviera will continue to source American-made aspects in production including the finest whiskeys from the Midwest and the signature bottles and corks. They are proud to be "100 percent Made in America.”
To learn more about Redneck Riviera, check out its official website.
More about John Rich, big & rich, Redneck Spirits Group
 
Latest News
Top News
'I don't have money!': Iraq's graft-busting budget baroness
WHO report says Covid likely jumped to humans from animals
Oscars won't show in Hong Kong for first time since 1969
WHO report says 'very low' chance of frozen food Covid-19 origin
Caeleb Dressel is excited for ISL Season 3 with the Cali Condors
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory
'Worse than a jungle': the cartel controlling Iraqi borders
'Days of Our Lives' stars are headed to Rhode Island this summer
'Pyramid' of corruption pushes Iraq family to emigrate
Ever Given ship in Suez Canal moved '80%' in right direction