John Rich of the hit country duo Big & Rich announced the launch of Redneck Spirits Group.

John Rich serves as the founder, majority owner, and creative mind behind the Redneck Riviera products. He revealed the launch of Redneck Spirits Group during an event at his bar in Nashville this weekend. The privately held company will offer the popular Redneck Riviera and Granny Rich Reserve Whiskeys, among other products.

It has now partnered with Bonavita Beverage Group of Louisville, Kentucky, as its new operations, sales, and marketing partner. This move will help streamline aspects of production and logistics means that the whiskey is now produced in the heartland of America.

To date, Redneck Riviera bottle sales have helped fund over 100 scholarships to children and spouses of our fallen and disabled heroes.

John Rich is one half of the multi-platinum, award-winning country duo Big & Rich. He shared that their motto is "work hard, play hard." Ever since they launched in 2018, they were declared as one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands on the U.S. market.

"Today, we are proud to announce a new chapter with the Redneck Spirits and Bonavita Beverage Group. It is an exciting time for the Redneck Riviera brand, and we are looking forward to building an even larger footprint with our new partners in Kentucky," Rich remarked.

Ever since it launched in 2018, the brand has soared at an unprecedented pace in a really competitive market. In less than a year and a half, Redneck Riviera has gone from a regional to a national brand, where it may be found in over 40 states. This is a testament to its quality, marketing strategy, and the passion of John Rich. This new partnership will help catapult the brand to the next level.

Redneck Riviera will continue to source American-made aspects in production including the finest whiskeys from the Midwest and the signature bottles and corks. They are proud to be "100 percent Made in America."