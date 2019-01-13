By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music New York - Veteran singer-songwriter John Prine has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019. Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, which spans nearly five decades, Prine has won two Grammy awards in the "Best Contemporary Folk Album" category for The Missing Years (1992) and Fair & Square (2006) respectively. His musical work has garnered praise from his peers in the industry such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, As a prolific songwriter, Prine has penned such iconic tunes as "Sam Stone," "Paradise," "Hello in There," "Angel from Montgomery," "That's The Way The World Goes 'Round," "Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness," "In Spite of Ourselves," and "I Just Want to Dance With You," among countless others. His songs have been recorded by an array of artists such as Johnny Cash, Bette Midler, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Carly Simon and the Zac Brown Band, among many others. This year, Prine earned his first career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also an inductee of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2013). Prine's inaugural music festival, All The Best, took place from November 11 to 15 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. To learn more about John Prine and his music, check out his The 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame award ceremony will take place on June 13, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, which spans nearly five decades, Prine has won two Grammy awards in the "Best Contemporary Folk Album" category for The Missing Years (1992) and Fair & Square (2006) respectively. His musical work has garnered praise from his peers in the industry such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters , the late Tom Petty, Kris Kristofferson and "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen.As a prolific songwriter, Prine has penned such iconic tunes as "Sam Stone," "Paradise," "Hello in There," "Angel from Montgomery," "That's The Way The World Goes 'Round," "Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness," "In Spite of Ourselves," and "I Just Want to Dance With You," among countless others.His songs have been recorded by an array of artists such as Johnny Cash, Bette Midler, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Carly Simon and the Zac Brown Band, among many others.This year, Prine earned his first career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also an inductee of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2013).Prine's inaugural music festival, All The Best, took place from November 11 to 15 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.To learn more about John Prine and his music, check out his official website More about John Prine, songwriters hall of fame, Grammy John Prine songwriters hall of ... Grammy