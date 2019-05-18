John Lodge of The Moody Blues will be touring with the acclaimed band Yes this summer as part of "The Royal Affair Tour."
Lodge is known as the iconic bass player, songwriter, and vocalist of The Moody Blues.
This tour is British-centric, and it also includes such musical acts as Asia and Carl Palmer. It launches on June 12 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and it will wrap up on July 28 in Saratoga, California.
On Friday, June 14, Lodge will be performing at the Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Long Island.
Lodge, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 with The Moody Blues, will be performing live with his 10,000 Light Years Band.
To learn more about John Lodge and his 2019 tour dates, check out his official website.
The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues supplied publicity photo
Read More: John Lodge of The Moody Blues chatted with Digital Journal in the winter of 2017.