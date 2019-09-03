By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music London - On October 9, the "Dear John" tribute concert will be held in London in celebration of John Lennon's 79th birthday, which will be in aid of War Child UK. In addition, all of the proceeds from "Dear John" will benefit War Child UK. This event was the idea of a millennial musician, Sepp Osley, who is the founder, principal songwriter and frontman of rock band Blurred Vision. Sepp considers himself a "War Child." He was born in war-torn Iran in the mid-'80s. He and his family fled Iran and spent most of his life in Canada prior to relocating to London, United Kingdom. In addition to Blurred Vision, Osley is bringing together a variety of special musical guests to perform at the show. The evening will be dedicated to one of the world's most iconic entertainers, the late but great John Lennon, and it will comprise of a celebration of songs from both Lennon's solo catalog and the Beatles. On the significance of War Child, he noted that there is a "great necessity for this incredible charity." "They fight for those who have the smallest voice but the greatest of importance," he explained, prior to adding that War Child is there to let the children know that they are not forgotten. Osley shared his excitement to be able to celebrate his musical hero, John Lennon, whose music first taught him that "the things that make us different mean very little in the end." "The only thing that matters is our empathy towards one another and to know that attaining peace is not just a dream but can be our reality, if we want it," he added. To learn more about Sepp Osley and Blurred Vision, check out their This concert is scheduled to take place on October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the newly-opened Marble Arch of the Hard Rock Hotel in Marylebone, London. Musicians and artists from various generations and different genres of music will come together to celebrate the music, legacy and birthday of the legendary Beatle and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Lennon.In addition, all of the proceeds from "Dear John" will benefit War Child UK.This event was the idea of a millennial musician, Sepp Osley, who is the founder, principal songwriter and frontman of rock band Blurred Vision. Sepp considers himself a "War Child." He was born in war-torn Iran in the mid-'80s. He and his family fled Iran and spent most of his life in Canada prior to relocating to London, United Kingdom.In addition to Blurred Vision, Osley is bringing together a variety of special musical guests to perform at the show. The evening will be dedicated to one of the world's most iconic entertainers, the late but great John Lennon, and it will comprise of a celebration of songs from both Lennon's solo catalog and the Beatles.On the significance of War Child, he noted that there is a "great necessity for this incredible charity." "They fight for those who have the smallest voice but the greatest of importance," he explained, prior to adding that War Child is there to let the children know that they are not forgotten.Osley shared his excitement to be able to celebrate his musical hero, John Lennon, whose music first taught him that "the things that make us different mean very little in the end.""The only thing that matters is our empathy towards one another and to know that attaining peace is not just a dream but can be our reality, if we want it," he added.To learn more about Sepp Osley and Blurred Vision, check out their official website More about John lennon, Sepp Osley, war child, London More news from John lennon Sepp Osley war child London