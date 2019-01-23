Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter John King chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Try Saying Goodbye," which will be released on January 25, 2019. King added, "The whole message about that song is to think about what you have and don't take it for granted. Don't be afraid to say that you're sorry and to admit that you are wrong." He acknowledged that "Heat Wave" has been a fan favorite song in his live shows. "That was our summer release, and the reason I released it because people loved it at our live shows," he said. "The fans went crazy over it." King hinted that his new music video, which will be released in early February, is his best one yet. "I am so proud of this video," he admitted. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the country music business, King said, "The streaming services are pretty cool. We have a lot of support from Spotify and Apple Music. For independent artists, they are amazing." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, King said, "I love technology. I love interacting with the fans, especially on Instagram. I love personally responding to all the fans and getting to know them." King also offered his views on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I am so happy about it. You need to keep the writers and the creators happy since they are the ones giving us these songs. It's only fair that artists, writers, and the songwriting community get compensated fairly. The Music Modernization Act is a step in the right direction, for sure," he said. He listed Maren Morris as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "I love Maren. I think her voice is so good, and she has a great personality. I love her songs too," he said. For more information on country singer-songwriter John King and his music, check out his "Try Saying Goodbye" was co-penned by King and his producer Paul DiGiovanni, and it spreads a message that hits close to home for a lot of people. "I thought the idea of saying goodbye was quite intriguing," he said. "What made it great to me is that it appeals to any relationship. I have been dating my wife since she was 15 years old. She's the only girlfriend I ever had. We didn't let pride get in our way. Now we have a baby girl together."King added, "The whole message about that song is to think about what you have and don't take it for granted. Don't be afraid to say that you're sorry and to admit that you are wrong."He acknowledged that "Heat Wave" has been a fan favorite song in his live shows. "That was our summer release, and the reason I released it because people loved it at our live shows," he said. "The fans went crazy over it."King hinted that his new music video, which will be released in early February, is his best one yet. "I am so proud of this video," he admitted.On the impact of technology on the country music business, King said, "The streaming services are pretty cool. We have a lot of support from Spotify and Apple Music. For independent artists, they are amazing."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, King said, "I love technology. I love interacting with the fans, especially on Instagram. I love personally responding to all the fans and getting to know them."King also offered his views on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I am so happy about it. You need to keep the writers and the creators happy since they are the ones giving us these songs. It's only fair that artists, writers, and the songwriting community get compensated fairly. The Music Modernization Act is a step in the right direction, for sure," he said.He listed Maren Morris as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "I love Maren. I think her voice is so good, and she has a great personality. I love her songs too," he said.For more information on country singer-songwriter John King and his music, check out his official website More about John king, Try Saying Goodbye, Single, Country, maren morris John king Try Saying Goodbye Single Country maren morris