Suarez took the electro-pop music scene by storm this year thanks to his track " Love Me Back ," which is a song featured on his Candy Kid EP.The young musician credits music for being responsible for "saving his life," since it was there "every step of the way."In his interview with Digital Journa l, Suarez chatted about the single, as well as the digital transformation of the music business, and his dream female duet choice, where he listed Kesha.His Candy Kid EP garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . The EP is available on Amazon , and on Spotify To learn more about electronic sensation Joey Suarez, check out his official website and Facebook page