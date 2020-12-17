Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Rising artist Joey Hendricks chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Yours or Mine," being an artist in the digital age and he revealed his dream female duet choices in music. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "It's always different. There's not a one size fits all when it comes to songwriting for me, but I'd say just living life is where my inspiration comes from. I’m always listening and looking for things to turn into songs. Whether that be in conversations or just things that are happening in my friends' and families' lives." On life during the quarantine, he said, "I think, like everyone, this year has seemed like one big bummer. As I look back on it though, there are also a lot of silver linings. I was forced to look at some things in my life that maybe I would have never gotten around to had this year not been what it was." He opened up about being an artist in the digital age. "I am so new to everything. I've literally only put out one song, so my opinion doesn't hold much weight haha. But I think it’s a cool and unique time to be making music. I’m just grateful to be able to put out music that I love and hopefully people connect to it," he said. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It's so cliche, but it’s really the only thing that matters...stay true to yourself. In a world that seems to idolize the new flavor of the week, it gets easy to believe that you need to change yourself to be more like that. I believe that the payout is much more rewarding to stay in your lane, even if that means it takes longer to get there." On his dream female duet partners in music, he responded, "I love Kacey Musgraves, so definitely her. Billie Eilish would be super dope as well." Hendricks defined the word success as follows: "I obviously have big dreams and aspirations, but to me, the fact that I’m able to play music and make rent doing so is a huge success to me." He concluded about "Yours or Mine," "Go listen to it. I hope that they connect to it and love it. Get ready for new music coming soon." Joey Hendricks David Bradley "It was the first song I wrote with my now good friends and frequent co-writers, Michael Whitworth and Daniel Ross," he said. "It came to us in about 45 minutes and it felt like a good place to start my career as an artist."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "It's always different. There's not a one size fits all when it comes to songwriting for me, but I'd say just living life is where my inspiration comes from. I’m always listening and looking for things to turn into songs. Whether that be in conversations or just things that are happening in my friends' and families' lives."On life during the quarantine, he said, "I think, like everyone, this year has seemed like one big bummer. As I look back on it though, there are also a lot of silver linings. I was forced to look at some things in my life that maybe I would have never gotten around to had this year not been what it was."He opened up about being an artist in the digital age. "I am so new to everything. I've literally only put out one song, so my opinion doesn't hold much weight haha. But I think it’s a cool and unique time to be making music. I’m just grateful to be able to put out music that I love and hopefully people connect to it," he said.For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It's so cliche, but it’s really the only thing that matters...stay true to yourself. In a world that seems to idolize the new flavor of the week, it gets easy to believe that you need to change yourself to be more like that. I believe that the payout is much more rewarding to stay in your lane, even if that means it takes longer to get there."On his dream female duet partners in music, he responded, "I love Kacey Musgraves, so definitely her. Billie Eilish would be super dope as well."Hendricks defined the word success as follows: "I obviously have big dreams and aspirations, but to me, the fact that I’m able to play music and make rent doing so is a huge success to me."He concluded about "Yours or Mine," "Go listen to it. I hope that they connect to it and love it. Get ready for new music coming soon." More about joey hendricks, yours or mine, Artist, Digital Age joey hendricks yours or mine Artist Digital Age