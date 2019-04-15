By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Joey Fatone from the Grammy-nominated pop group NSYNC will be hosting the 30th anniversary reunion of the Mickey Mouse Club. Fatone is giving fans the chance to have the "Ultimate Mouseketeer Weekend" with him, in partnership with One lucky winner and a guest will be selected to join Fatone and their favorite Mouseketeers as their VIP guests at this reunion, which is hosted at MegaCon Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort from May 17 to 19. All of the proceeds support such local charities in Orlando as Speaking of Fatone, he just performed with pop star Ariana Grande at Coachella with all the band members of NSYNC, excluding Justin Timberlake. They delivered a rousing rendition of "Tearin' Up My Heart," coupled by Grande's breathy vocals, which elevated the song to a higher level. To learn more about Joey Fatone, follow him on The acclaimed musician is partnering with Omaze as part of their campaign, and the donations will help various Orlando charities.Fatone is giving fans the chance to have the "Ultimate Mouseketeer Weekend" with him, in partnership with Omaze . Fans can enter this contest via the Omaze website One lucky winner and a guest will be selected to join Fatone and their favorite Mouseketeers as their VIP guests at this reunion, which is hosted at MegaCon Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort from May 17 to 19.All of the proceeds support such local charities in Orlando as Give Kids the World Village , the onePulse Foundation , and the International Arts & Philanthropy Foundation.Speaking of Fatone, he just performed with pop star Ariana Grande at Coachella with all the band members of NSYNC, excluding Justin Timberlake. They delivered a rousing rendition of "Tearin' Up My Heart," coupled by Grande's breathy vocals, which elevated the song to a higher level.To learn more about Joey Fatone, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Joey fatone, Mickey mouse, Club, Reunion Joey fatone Mickey mouse Club Reunion