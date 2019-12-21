Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Deer Park - Acclaimed publicist Joey Amato sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at the Long Island eatery GreeKrave about the rebranding of his PR firm, Agency33 PR. In addition, he is doing a technology division. "I've been infatuated with Silicon Valley and the technology startup scene for a while," he said. "If I find a company that works with me and I believe in it, I'm going to exchange services for equity in the company." Amato revealed that the first new acts that he signed are On being a publicist in the digital age, Amato said, "Everything changes. You are always learning. One of the things I started doing more this year is reading more about business, technology and investing. It's important to keep learning, especially now. There is always something to learn. Somebody always knows more than you already know regardless of the business you are in." "Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett all read all the time. There is something to see. They read fiction, nonfiction, and everything. Educating yourself and learning is the only way to grow, and a great way to take a current endeavor and turn it on its head sometimes and freshen it up," Amato said. "I've always loved music," Amato admitted. "I've always been in the industry in some way shape or form. I've worked for Sony Music in New York for a while and I worked at Tower Records for my first job. Even when I worked in Nashville, I've worked with many artists, but the ones I was most passionate about were KC and The Sunshine Band, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper because they were in the pop-rock roster. I was a huge fan of those acts." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I'm in an 'if you can dream it, you can do it moment' and I am just taking risks right now. I've always been a risk-taker." He is a firm believer in the following quote by hockey star Wayne Gretzky: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." "Next year, I am going to really start pushing the Tour Press division of Agency33 PR," he concluded. To learn more about "2020 is going to be a very interesting year," Amato hinted. "I am rebranding Agency33 PR . I am doing two things differently: a classic rock and pop division and instead of doing traditional PR, I am doing tour press. It's a very specific, detailed and tedious task that most publicists don't like to do."In addition, he is doing a technology division. "I've been infatuated with Silicon Valley and the technology startup scene for a while," he said. "If I find a company that works with me and I believe in it, I'm going to exchange services for equity in the company."Amato revealed that the first new acts that he signed are The Hit Men . "We will be working on a bunch of projects together in the new year," she said.On being a publicist in the digital age, Amato said, "Everything changes. You are always learning. One of the things I started doing more this year is reading more about business, technology and investing. It's important to keep learning, especially now. There is always something to learn. Somebody always knows more than you already know regardless of the business you are in.""Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett all read all the time. There is something to see. They read fiction, nonfiction, and everything. Educating yourself and learning is the only way to grow, and a great way to take a current endeavor and turn it on its head sometimes and freshen it up," Amato said."I've always loved music," Amato admitted. "I've always been in the industry in some way shape or form. I've worked for Sony Music in New York for a while and I worked at Tower Records for my first job. Even when I worked in Nashville, I've worked with many artists, but the ones I was most passionate about were KC and The Sunshine Band, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper because they were in the pop-rock roster. I was a huge fan of those acts."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I'm in an 'if you can dream it, you can do it moment' and I am just taking risks right now. I've always been a risk-taker."He is a firm believer in the following quote by hockey star Wayne Gretzky: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.""Next year, I am going to really start pushing the Tour Press division of Agency33 PR," he concluded.To learn more about Agency33 PR , check out its official website More about Joey Amato, Agency33, Publicist, Digital Age Joey Amato Agency33 Publicist Digital Age