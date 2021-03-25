Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music British DJ and producer Joel Corry chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "BED," his latest collaboration with David Guetta and RAYE. He continued, "That evening I dropped RAYE a message on Instagram and told her how much I loved the BED idea and I asked if she would be up for working with me on it. She replied back and was excited to work on it with me. RAYE then told me she wrote the idea with the one and only David Guetta. I sent David an email and he was also down for me to work on the idea. A week later I was in the studio with RAYE and that is how the BED journey began." He collaborated with David Guetta on "BED." "I have been playing David Guetta’s records since I started DJing at the age of 14. It is a dream come true to now be collaborating with him. David’s career has inspired me in many ways and I am very grateful for this opportunity," he said. "The process was so much fun and he always brings such positive energy. Due to the pandemic we were unable to get into the studio together, so we worked remotely on the project and had many facetimes over the last few months. I look forward to meeting up and celebrating with him this summer and also working on new music together," he exclaimed. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I am a DJ at heart, so my first instinct is to always look for the moment in a record that will connect with the dancefloor. The hook needs to be catchy enough so a whole dancefloor is waiting to sing it together. My records also need to have emotion and be relatable. I believe the emotion in music is what gives it longevity. My aim is to bring all these different elements together and create timeless dance bangers." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "There is a huge opportunity to get your music out there now. When I started DJing the only social media platform was MySpace. I used to promote myself by giving out CDs to people on the dancefloor after my set had finished." "Now, we have all these different platforms to promote our music around the world. There is more competition now, but if you are willing to work really hard and produce good quality music and content, then you will get yourself heard," he added. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "There is no time frame on success in the music industry. It took me over 10 years of trying until I finally got my break. It could take you shorter, it could take you longer. Either way you must always keep working towards that goal." "If you are willing to commit 100 percent effort and believe in yourself then it will happen. Take setbacks as learning curves and always find the positive in your experiences. Finally, be polite to everyone you meet, manners do not cost a thing but they go a long way," he explained. Corry listed Ed Sheeran as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I am a huge fan of Ed and his music has got me through many long car journeys on tour. He is in a league of his own with his songwriting. It would be unreal to hear him write to my production. He seems like the coolest guy on the planet too. One day you never know…fingers crossed," he said. He defined the word success as "achieving goals that he had set out to do." "I have many goals in my mind all the time and I am continuously working towards completing them. I feel satisfied when I know I have achieved something big, but then I always ask myself what is next? Success is a never-ending process for me," he said. Corry concluded about "BED, "It is a fun, uplifting dance banger. The world is heading towards a better place and hopefully, BED gets you warmed up for an amazing summer 2021." The world is heading towards a better place and hopefully, BED gets you warmed up for an amazing summer 2021.""BED" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Joel Corry, follow him on Instagram