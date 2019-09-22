By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music On September 22, veteran rock star Joan Jett celebrated her 61st birthday. She is living proof that age is just a number. Jett was one of the founding members of the all-female rock band, The Runaways, when she was only a teenager, at the ripe age of 15, and she subsequently went on to front The Blackhearts in 1979, when she turned 21, prior to embarking on a solo music career. In June of 2019, she played the On September 26, Jett will be performing at the In 2015, she received one of music's highest honors: an induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where she was inducted with To learn more about rock sensation Joan Jett and her music, check out her A native of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, she is known for such smash singles as "Cherry Bomb," her chart-topper "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad Reputation", her version of "Crimson and Clover", "Do You Wanna Touch Me", "Light of Day", and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."Jett was one of the founding members of the all-female rock band, The Runaways, when she was only a teenager, at the ripe age of 15, and she subsequently went on to front The Blackhearts in 1979, when she turned 21, prior to embarking on a solo music career.In June of 2019, she played the CMA Fest in Nashville with Carrie Underwood. Most recently, they recorded the "Sunday Night Football" theme song "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."On September 26, Jett will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, along with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart.In 2015, she received one of music's highest honors: an induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where she was inducted with The Blackhearts To learn more about rock sensation Joan Jett and her music, check out her official website More about joan jett, Rock, blackhearts, Carrie underwood joan jett Rock blackhearts Carrie underwood