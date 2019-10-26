Email
article imageJo Weil kicks off touring production of 'Bodyguard – The Musical'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The opening night of "Bodyguard – The Musical" took place on October 23, starring German actor Jo Weil, and it was well-received.
Last month, Jo Weil chatted with Digital Journal about reprising his role as Frank Farmer (which was made famous by Kevin Costner in the film) in Bodyguard – The Musical.
Aisata Blackman plays the female lead role of Rachel Marron (which was portrayed by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film).
The audience reaction following their opening night premiere may be seen above.
This musical production will tour in such places as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxemburg. From October 23 until November 3, Blackman and Weil will be performing in Cologne, Germany.
For more information on Bodyguard – The Musical and to learn more about their show dates, check out its official website.
