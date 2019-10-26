Last month, Jo Weil
chatted with Digital Journal
about reprising his role as Frank Farmer
(which was made famous by Kevin Costner in the film) in Bodyguard – The Musical
.
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
Aisata Blackman plays the female lead role of Rachel Marron (which was portrayed by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film).
The audience reaction following their opening night premiere may be seen above.
This musical production will tour in such places as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxemburg. From October 23 until November 3, Blackman and Weil
will be performing in Cologne, Germany.
For more information on Bodyguard – The Musical
and to learn more about their show dates, check out its official website
.