Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Country singer Jillian Jacqueline sat down and chatted with me following her "Up Close and Country" show at NASH FM 94.7 in New York City. On performing at NASH FM 94.7 in New York, she said, "It is so much fun. I got to come and visit these guys during radio tour, so it has been really cool to come back and play a couple of songs for their listeners. My whole family lives in New York, so this is a hometown station now." Regarding her plans for the future, Jacqueline said, "There will be lots more touring and more shows this summer. I am about to release new music, so I am busy in the studio with that." On the success of her single "Reasons," she said, "It feels amazing. It is not every day that you get to put out a very personal song. 'Reasons' has resonated with people. It has been a really cool ride." The songstress offered the following advice for aspiring singer-songwriters: "Stick to what you do. Spend as much time as you can playing and writing and don't stop." She listed Patty Griffin, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Patsy Cline and Patty Loveless as her biggest musical influences. In the dream male duets department, Jacqueline noted that she would love to do a dream duet with Bryan Adams and Ryan Adams. On the impact of technology on the country music business, Jacqueline said, "People have more ways to find music that they love." She continued, "I love going on those streaming services and finding new music that I haven't heard before. It is cool to discover something that you have never come across. That's how I use technology." Her album is available on iTunes. "Thank you for listening," she told her fans. "I hope you are going to stick around for the rest of the music that has yet to come." Jacqueline defined success as "Getting to do what you love for a living." For more information on country darling Jillian Jacqueline, check out her official homepage. Digital Journal reviewed Jillian Jacqueline's set at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. This marked the first time that NASH FM 94.7 had an entire tour perform at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. Jacqueline performed along with country artist Devin Dawson and headliner Brett Eldredge ("The Long Way" Tour). This intimate event was co-hosted by Jesse Addy and Katie Neal from NASH FM 94.7.