Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jillian Edwards chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new EP "Meadow," which will be released on Friday, May 15. "The songs on Meadow are really personal and they came out of my relationship with God and people around me in my really close circle in things they are experiencing in life. I wanted to write songs to narrate those moments in a way that you just lean into God, even in times of suffering," she added. She listed the title track "Meadow" as a song that stands out to her since it was the most "natural" one for her. "I feel this is a song that 15-year-old Jillian could have written, or 75-year-old Jillian could have written, or 31-year-old Jillian wrote with David Leonard," she said. "That song feels me from a melodic, lyrical, and sonic standpoint." On being an artist in the digital age, she responded, "I can't say that I know much different. The first couple of EPs I released in college were already on iTunes, we didn't have the streaming yet. I still started on the digital platform. The best motto for me is to roll with it. I try to take the goods that come with it. I am thankful for the exposure that all of the streaming offers me that I wouldn't have had otherwise." She shared that she would love to do a dream collaboration with the band members of Colony House (Caleb Chapman, Will Chapman, Scott Mills, and Parke Cottrell). "I get to sing a lot with Caleb, which is super fun, as well as my husband, Will," she said. "They are my favorite. I get to occasionally chime in on a few songs. Singing with them is really one of my favorite things. I love my life." Edwards was a part of the smash electronic single "Magic," where she collaborated with acclaimed German DJ and producer Thomas Gold. "That was a really fun song," she admitted. "We filmed a video for that song in South Africa, and that was the only time that I got to meet him in person. Thomas Gold was just a gem." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Adventure." Edwards defined the word success as "joy, no matter what." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Be yourselves and pray a lot about it." She offered the following inspiring message for her fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "Take things day by day. Trust that we are taken care of. Meadow is available for pre-order on digital service providers by To learn more about Jillian Edwards and her new music, check out her On the song selection process for Meadow, she said, "Over the year, I wrote songs that I had to write. My heart had to get out these words and it needed these truths. Over the course of my songwriting career, there is a lot of reasons to write songs: I write a lot for assignments that I am given, but there are also songs that my heart needs to write so that I can bask in the concentrated truth. This gives language to my faith and to my relationship with the Lord.""The songs on Meadow are really personal and they came out of my relationship with God and people around me in my really close circle in things they are experiencing in life. I wanted to write songs to narrate those moments in a way that you just lean into God, even in times of suffering," she added.She listed the title track "Meadow" as a song that stands out to her since it was the most "natural" one for her. "I feel this is a song that 15-year-old Jillian could have written, or 75-year-old Jillian could have written, or 31-year-old Jillian wrote with David Leonard," she said. "That song feels me from a melodic, lyrical, and sonic standpoint."On being an artist in the digital age, she responded, "I can't say that I know much different. The first couple of EPs I released in college were already on iTunes, we didn't have the streaming yet. I still started on the digital platform. The best motto for me is to roll with it. I try to take the goods that come with it. I am thankful for the exposure that all of the streaming offers me that I wouldn't have had otherwise."She shared that she would love to do a dream collaboration with the band members of Colony House (Caleb Chapman, Will Chapman, Scott Mills, and Parke Cottrell). "I get to sing a lot with Caleb, which is super fun, as well as my husband, Will," she said. "They are my favorite. I get to occasionally chime in on a few songs. Singing with them is really one of my favorite things. I love my life."Edwards was a part of the smash electronic single "Magic," where she collaborated with acclaimed German DJ and producer Thomas Gold. "That was a really fun song," she admitted. "We filmed a video for that song in South Africa, and that was the only time that I got to meet him in person. Thomas Gold was just a gem."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Adventure." Edwards defined the word success as "joy, no matter what."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Be yourselves and pray a lot about it." She offered the following inspiring message for her fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "Take things day by day. Trust that we are taken care of.Meadow is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here . "I hope the EP helps them find peace during this time," she said.To learn more about Jillian Edwards and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Jillian Edwards, Ep, meadow, Magic, thomas gold Jillian Edwards Ep meadow Magic thomas gold