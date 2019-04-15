Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jill Gioia chatted with Digital Journal about her plans for 2019, performing with Big Shot, and how technology has changed the music industry. Most recently, she collaborated with She revealed that her future plans include more live shows with her tribute to the "Women of Rock." "I will continue working on my jingle, industrial, and recording career, as well as booking corporates, clubs and weddings with The Jill Gioia Band," she said. Gioia plans to do more songwriting, recording and performing her originals. She will also continue singing in clubs, weddings, and events with The Mystic band. "On Sunday mornings, I am feeling complete when I sing with my church folk group. The icing on the cake for me this year is playing more shows with Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot as their special guest," she said. "Together we will be introducing a new show into the mix called 'The Duet.' It’s going to be a super busy year. I truly believe that God gives you what you need and I am hopeful this will be a turning point for me personally and professionally. God gave me the wheel and he's steering," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology in the music industry, Gioia said, "There are so many streaming platforms, and there is more opportunity for artists and genres to be heard." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, Gioia said, "I use technology to record at home in my studio. I am able to do Internet sessions, and it’s so mind-blowing that I can work with someone in a different part of the world. Technology is definitely so much faster than we all can keep up with, and there is so much opportunity in it." For young and aspiring musicians, Gioia encouraged them to believe in themselves, as well as to trust their guts. "Work your tail off because it's your passion, and if you fall down get back up, don't ever give up. Keep an open mind," she said. Gioia continued, "Get out there and stay out there. Be diligent and always give it your all. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can't because you can and you will. The fire has to burn brighter inside you than the fire that surrounds you. Walk through it." Gioia shared that her musical influences are very eclectic, which include such musicians as Barbra Streisand, Ann Wilson from Heart, Pat Benatar, Janis Joplin, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Tori Amos, among others. "I definitely gravitate towards rock, but I also love R&B and soul," she said.Most recently, she collaborated with Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot at Mulcahy's on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." "We just went for it. When I was singing with him, everything disappeared, I could only feel and hear the music and our voices. For me, it was an unforgettable moment. 