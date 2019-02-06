Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker chatted with Digital Journal about her New Year's resolutions, book launch, touring and balancing her family life with her career in entertainment. She revealed that her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, did really well. "It was a New York Times best-seller," she admitted. "Everybody seemed to really love it so I was very grateful for that. I know people loved the recipes in the first book. I am working on another book, which will be launching in 2020." Each day, she is motivated by her children, and she hopes to make them proud and happy. "My kids are the most important people to me in my life. They are my motivators," she said. Decker is the wife of retired professional football player Eric Decker. The working mother also spoke about her partnership with Jack Link's Beef Jerky. "It has been great. It is such a natural fit for me. I'm a meat lover and a beef jerky fan. It's my go-to snack. It's the perfect thing to grab and go," she said. "When I am on the road, I always request it in my rider, so it's funny how this partnership happened organically. It is all about eating healthy and snacking healthy." She listed Post Malone as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I want to work with Post Malone so badly," she said. "I am his biggest fan. I think he's an incredible producer, musician, engineer, and artist. I think he is brilliant." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Decker also found the passage of the Music Modernization Act to be "wonderful." "That was a big one for us," she admitted. "I know that it passed unanimously. Isn't that crazy? Nashville is very protective of our songwriters." To learn more about singer-songwriter On her New Year's resolutions for 2019, she said, "To maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep that up. I worked really hard to lose all this baby weight. I also want to get out and be more social since I'm a homebody. I also want to make music my priority this year. The last time I was on tour was two years ago. I wasn't able to go on tour with my last record since I got pregnant unexpectedly, so I wasn't able to promote that. I really miss performing for my fans."She revealed that her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, did really well. "It was a New York Times best-seller," she admitted. "Everybody seemed to really love it so I was very grateful for that. I know people loved the recipes in the first book. I am working on another book, which will be launching in 2020."Each day, she is motivated by her children, and she hopes to make them proud and happy. "My kids are the most important people to me in my life. They are my motivators," she said.Decker is the wife of retired professional football player Eric Decker. The working mother also spoke about her partnership with Jack Link's Beef Jerky. "It has been great. It is such a natural fit for me. I'm a meat lover and a beef jerky fan. It's my go-to snack. It's the perfect thing to grab and go," she said. "When I am on the road, I always request it in my rider, so it's funny how this partnership happened organically. It is all about eating healthy and snacking healthy."She listed Post Malone as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I want to work with Post Malone so badly," she said. "I am his biggest fan. I think he's an incredible producer, musician, engineer, and artist. I think he is brilliant."On the impact of technology on the music business, Decker said, "It is interesting to see how music has changed. On a positive note, technology helps us get our music to the fans. We want fans to have different access to it."Decker also found the passage of the Music Modernization Act to be "wonderful." "That was a big one for us," she admitted. "I know that it passed unanimously. Isn't that crazy? Nashville is very protective of our songwriters."To learn more about singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker , check out her official website More about Jessie James Decker, Singersongwriter, post malone, eric decker Jessie James Decker Singersongwriter post malone eric decker