Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJessie James Decker talks New Year's goals, career, Post Malone Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker chatted with Digital Journal about her New Year's resolutions, book launch, touring and balancing her family life with her career in entertainment.
On her New Year's resolutions for 2019, she said, "To maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep that up. I worked really hard to lose all this baby weight. I also want to get out and be more social since I'm a homebody. I also want to make music my priority this year. The last time I was on tour was two years ago. I wasn't able to go on tour with my last record since I got pregnant unexpectedly, so I wasn't able to promote that. I really miss performing for my fans."
She revealed that her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, did really well. "It was a New York Times best-seller," she admitted. "Everybody seemed to really love it so I was very grateful for that. I know people loved the recipes in the first book. I am working on another book, which will be launching in 2020."
Each day, she is motivated by her children, and she hopes to make them proud and happy. "My kids are the most important people to me in my life. They are my motivators," she said.
Decker is the wife of retired professional football player Eric Decker. The working mother also spoke about her partnership with Jack Link's Beef Jerky. "It has been great. It is such a natural fit for me. I'm a meat lover and a beef jerky fan. It's my go-to snack. It's the perfect thing to grab and go," she said. "When I am on the road, I always request it in my rider, so it's funny how this partnership happened organically. It is all about eating healthy and snacking healthy."
She listed Post Malone as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I want to work with Post Malone so badly," she said. "I am his biggest fan. I think he's an incredible producer, musician, engineer, and artist. I think he is brilliant."
Digital transformation of the music industry
On the impact of technology on the music business, Decker said, "It is interesting to see how music has changed. On a positive note, technology helps us get our music to the fans. We want fans to have different access to it."
Decker also found the passage of the Music Modernization Act to be "wonderful." "That was a big one for us," she admitted. "I know that it passed unanimously. Isn't that crazy? Nashville is very protective of our songwriters."
To learn more about singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, check out her official website.
More about Jessie James Decker, Singersongwriter, post malone, eric decker
 
Latest News
Top News
HMV is sold to Canadian record store chain Sunrise Records
Read Tim Cook's email to Apple retail employees about shakeup
NASA and SpaceX aim for March launch of Crew Dragon capsule
Red Cross expands Venezuela operations as crisis grows
Trump says 'it's time' to end Afghan war - can he?
Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis talks plans for 2019, brand Special
Block of ice kills man in St Petersburg as snow piles up
Will Brexit happen on March 29? Don't bet on it
Suncor blames net loss in 4th quarter of 2018 on price discounts
Macedonia takes major step on road to NATO membership