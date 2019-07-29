By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Emerging country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle performs at the biggest country music festivals this summer, including the Country Fan Fest in Utah. "Hey Rachel" was co-written by Lebelle and Ava Suppelsa, and it is available on At Country Fan Fest in Utah, he played for over 8,000 country music fans. He shared the stage with country superstar Jason Aldean. While living in Nashville the last couple of years, he has honed his craft as a singer-songwriter. He has performed in such venues as the Bluebird Cafe, the Listening Room, as well as Ole Red, among others. Recently, Labelle partnered with Country Now for the world premiere of his emotional and introspective music video for his single "Hey Rachel." The song's music video was directed by Teri Brown and Ian Schofinski, and it was shot on the streets of Nashville, where his true story of Rachel played out. To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter This past weekend, Labelle played two sold-out concerts in San Diego. He is touring in support of his latest single " Hey Rachel " from his highly-anticipated EP, which will be released later in the year."Hey Rachel" was co-written by Lebelle and Ava Suppelsa, and it is available on iTunes and on Spotify At Country Fan Fest in Utah, he played for over 8,000 country music fans. He shared the stage with country superstar Jason Aldean.While living in Nashville the last couple of years, he has honed his craft as a singer-songwriter. He has performed in such venues as the Bluebird Cafe, the Listening Room, as well as Ole Red, among others.Recently, Labelle partnered with Country Now for the world premiere of his emotional and introspective music video for his single "Hey Rachel."The song's music video was directed by Teri Brown and Ian Schofinski, and it was shot on the streets of Nashville, where his true story of Rachel played out.To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle , check out his official website and Facebook page More about Jesse Labelle, Country, Music, Summer, Singersongwriter Jesse Labelle Country Music Summer Singersongwriter