article imageJesse Labelle performs at country music festivals this summer

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Emerging country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle performs at the biggest country music festivals this summer, including the Country Fan Fest in Utah.
This past weekend, Labelle played two sold-out concerts in San Diego. He is touring in support of his latest single "Hey Rachel" from his highly-anticipated EP, which will be released later in the year.
"Hey Rachel" was co-written by Lebelle and Ava Suppelsa, and it is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
At Country Fan Fest in Utah, he played for over 8,000 country music fans. He shared the stage with country superstar Jason Aldean.
While living in Nashville the last couple of years, he has honed his craft as a singer-songwriter. He has performed in such venues as the Bluebird Cafe, the Listening Room, as well as Ole Red, among others.
Recently, Labelle partnered with Country Now for the world premiere of his emotional and introspective music video for his single "Hey Rachel."
The song's music video was directed by Teri Brown and Ian Schofinski, and it was shot on the streets of Nashville, where his true story of Rachel played out.
To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle, check out his official website and Facebook page.
